Why the Sunshine State needs a Tim Hortons

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you one of those people who believes “America Runs on Dunkin'?”

Did you know there's another option?

The only problem is, you'll have to drive north to get it.

If you didn't grow up in Canada, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, New York, West Virginia, the northeastern part of Kentucky, Pennsylvania or Maine, you probably didn't get to experience Tim Hortons.

For those of you who don't know what we're talking about, Tim Hortons is a Canadian restaurant chain known for its coffee and doughnuts -- and the shop is on every corner up north.

So, why is this restaurant so great? And why is Florida overdue for one? Let's go over the top reasons people love Tim Hortons.

Editors note: Being from Michigan, I am a little biased. I was two hours away from Canada's border, and there was a Tim Hortons everywhere I looked. Opinions aside, if you're planning a trip up north, this donut shop should be one of your go-tos during your visit.

Timbits

Forget Dunkin’s munchkins, Timbits are the only doughnut holes you should be snacking on. The baked spheres come in flavors like honey dip, blueberry, apple fritter and just plain old-fashioned. No matter what your favorite is, you're going to need more than 10. Plus, which sounds better, "Can I get a pack of Timbits?" or "Can I get a pack of Munchkins?" You be the judge.

The Iced Capp

You cannot go to a Tim Hortons without trying their famous specialty iced drink: the Iced Capp. It’s a delectable cool and creamy treat that you can enjoy all year round. For those of you who like to live dangerously, consider turning your Iced Capp into an Iced Capp Supreme. Take a moment to let that sink in. Making it a supreme means adding caramel, hazelnut, mint chocolate or vanilla bean flavor then finishing it off with a whipped topping and chocolate drizzle. You're welcome.

Celebrity service

Are you a hockey fan? If you want to see your favorite players, you have a decent chance at a Tim Hortons drive-thru. Whether they're handing out doughnuts or serving up coffee, be sure to always have your hockey cards on you, ready to be signed. See how well Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon handled a Tim Hortons drive-thru by watching the video below. (These names might not sound familiar if you aren't a fan of hockey).

Open 24 hours

Working the late shift? No problem. You can still go on a late-night Timmies run, seeing as most drive-thrus are open 24 hours. Have the day off but you're in the mood for something sweet at 3 a.m.? Have no fear, Tim Hortons will cure your sweet craving.

The double-double

Only at Tim Hortons can you ask for a double-double and know you'll be getting a coffee with two creams and two sugars, or double cream, double sugar. Not a fan of two sugars and creams? Ask for a double-single. Try it for yourself.

Roll Up The Rim To Win

Toward the beginning of every year, Tim Hortons sells Roll Up the Rim to Win coffee cups where customers have a chance to win televisions, a year’s worth of coffee and maybe even a car. When you order your coffee, you can tell if you won by unrolling the rim on your cup, and this will reveal the prize underneath. No matter what, you’ll most likely win a free coffee or doughnut.

The ever-changing menu

Tired of always getting the same thing every morning? Tim Hortons adds new items to its menu monthly. Whether it's a new themed doughnut or handcrafted sandwich, Timmies keeps you on your toes whenever you visit.

What do you think? Is Florida ready for a Tim Hortons? Cast your vote below!

