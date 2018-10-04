Getting Results award winner distributes 10,000 books to Orlando kids

ORLANDO, Fla. - Frank McMillan is this week's News 6 Getting Results Award winner.

McMillan has been raising funds for the College Park Rotary Club's reading initiative, partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

"About five years ago, I was asked to be a chairperson of our Rotary Club of College Park. I began looking for a project that our club could be involved in," McMillan said. "I found Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. I looked into it, and it's a great program."

In almost six years, the club has put nearly 10,000 books into the hands of Orlando kids.

"I just love reading, and I just know reading is key to everything in life," McMillan said from his law office in Altamonte Springs.

The Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free books to preschool-aged kids. Each month, an age-appropriate book arrives by mail to the child's home.

McMillan said the Rotary Club is sponsoring about 125 kids but hopes that number grows.

The cost per year for each child is $28. So far, fundraising has come from word-of mouth efforts and proceeds of the annual Taste of College Park event.

McMillan and the College Park Rotary Club have just partnered with the Parramore Kidz Zone Baby Institute, sponsoring 25 children from the Parramore neighborhood.

McMillan was nominated for the Getting Results Award by friend, fellow Rotary Club member and Orlando District 3 City Commissioner Robert Stuart.

"Frank found out years ago about the Imagination Library with Dolly Parton and just got convicted about the fact that we needed to increase reading with those about to go to school," Stuart said. "He's known as Mr. Imagination Library at the club."

Stuart said when McMillan gets excited about something, everyone else joins in.

"You have to give back in life," Stuart said. "If you don't give back, you have very little meaning in your life. That's what we all admire about him."

"I just know how much reading means. You can't get anywhere without reading," McMillan said.

If you would like to help, McMillan has set up a GoFundMe account for the College Park Rotary Reading Initiative.

