Family hopes organ donation will inspire others

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida family hopes their story of organ donation will inspire others.

Brothers Austin and Colton Sealey were the center of attention when family and friends gathered at Marlow's Tavern in Orlando to celebrate their upcoming surgery.

It was Christmas in July for everyone in attendance. Huge stockings hung on a wall and flashing ornaments played up the theme.

Joy Bingham, the boys' aunt, wore a Santa hat and Christmas ornament necklace.

"It's a celebration," Bingham said. "We all came together out of love and support."

Colton Sealey, 23, was diagnosed with the rare life-threatening heart condition, Endothelial Fibroelastosis Hypoplasia, when he was 10 months old. As a result, he's had more than a dozen surgeries.

Last December, doctors performed an unsuccessful kidney transplant. Since then, Colton Sealey has relied on dialysis.

Brother Austin Sealey was a perfect match.

"It was his Christmas joke. He wanted a kidney," Austin Sealey said. "That's all he wanted. Now he has it."

Jackie Sealey-Roberts, the boys' mother, said she hopes their story inspires others.

"Today is about my kids and their need for organ donation, but there are so many other families that are in our situation that are waiting for someone to step up and be a donor," Sealey-Roberts said.

After a successful surgery, Austin Sealey was released and is now back at work. Colton Sealey is doing well and expects to be back at work in about three months.

