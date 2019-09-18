Here's how many Florida drivers have been ticketed for texting and driving

ORLANDO, Fla. - Recently released numbers show that hundreds of drivers across the Sunshine State have been ticketed or warned since Florida's new texting and driving law went into effect.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers began issuing warnings on July 1, when texting while driving officially became illegal in Florida. While most troopers have opted for warnings while drivers adjust to the new law, tickets have been issued in "extremely dangerous driving situations," according to documents provided by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Between July 1 and Sept. 17, troopers have issued 438 warnings while law enforcement agencies across the state have given out 542 citations.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, troopers will start giving out citations rather than warnings when a driver is caught texting and driving. The base cost for a ticket is $30.

