Central Florida author launches coloring books to battle bullying

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida author, speaker and podcast host is launching a new series of coloring books promoting body positivity and anti-bullying initiatives.

Makaila Nichols wrote "Blatantly Honest: Normal Teen Abnormal Life" after experiencing years of bullying, and she now hosts the Blatantly Honest with Makaila Nichols podcast.

"You know, there was kind of a turning point where I was, like, 'I don't want to be the victim anymore and I want to make a difference.' So I decided using my voice is such a powerful tool that other people can use, so why not do it myself? So I was inspired to write it myself," she said.

Nichols has created two coloring books, "Everybody is Beautiful" and "Bullies Don't Buddy."

Nichols said she was inspired after volunteering at a school that educates both students with and without disabilities.

"I really focused on everyone being beautiful, whether you're typical or you have a disability, or anything of that nature, to show kids how to be inclusive and play with that kid who might be in a wheelchair," she said.

Nichols said the coloring books will be in Orange County Public Schools this fall.

NIchols said she is still in need of sponsors. Anyone who'd like to become a sponsor can contact Nichols through her website.



