Mobile pet care gets results for homeless in Orange County

Robyne King hands out dog and cat food to the homeless in East Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Robyne King is this week's News 6 Getting Results Award winner.

King has spent the last 1 1/2 years passing out pet supplies to the homeless in Orange County.

"This is the pet mobile," King said. "I've never thought of calling it anything else."

King and a group of volunteers gather in an industrial area in east Orange County, with cars packed with food, pet shampoo, leashes and over-the-counter medicine.

"We're helping the homeless. We have homeless people that have homeless pets," she said while standing next to her PT Cruiser. "They need loving, too."

Two large boxes in the storage area behind the front seat hold dozens of bags filled with dog and cat food. Each bag contains enough food for one animal per week. In less than two hours, most of the bags will be given away.

"This is the best little sucker I've ever had," she said, describing how much she can fit in the vehicle. "It's a sweet, little car."

King is a volunteer with R.O.C. (River Orlando Church) Homeless Ministry. The group helps feed and distribute hygiene items to the homeless.

On a Sunday afternoon, the group will make several stops to areas near known homeless camps.

King said that the idea for the pet mobile came when she realized people were feeding their pets with food meant for them.

"They have animals for companionship, for protection and because they need something to love. For most, it's their most-valued possession," she said.

King was nominated for the Getting Results Award by Merina Gray, of R.O.C Homeless Ministry.

"Robyne has been an amazing volunteer," Gray said. "She has compassion for the animals. That's her passion. She calls them her fur babies."

If you would like more information, help distribute food or to donate, visit the R.O.C Homeless Ministry GoFundMe page.

