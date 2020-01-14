Teachers nominate Central Florida students for A Gift for Teaching store shopping spree

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year the nonprofit A Gift For Teaching held its 8th annual Grant a Wish shopping spree allowing three Central Florida students a five-minute shopping spree in the school supply store.

The nonprofit partners with other community organizations to provide $10,000 in school supplies for every $1 donated. As part of the A Gift for Teaching mission, the organization recently held its 8th annual Grant a Wish shopping spree for three deserving students this year.

“They get this five-minute shopping spree to go through the free store and get whatever their heart desires, whether it be crayons and paper or some of the special toys we’ve put out, too,” A Gift for Teaching director of development Marissa Worley said.

More than 80 students were nominated by their teachers for excelling academically during difficult circumstances.

Colonial High School severe and profound teacher Rachel Minnear runs a club called Pals For Purpose. She nominated Kevin, who volunteers in her classroom.

Kevin helps during the lunch hour making sure all the kids get fed, which requires a lot of hands-on activity, Minnear said.

"It’s just the most pure thing to see this young man come in every day and he is so humbled and he doesn’t even understand how big of a help he’s being and how many lives he’s actually changing,” she said.

The Grant a Wish shopping spree's sponsors include Disney, Tupperware Brands, Publix, Salata, Cicis, Ben and Jerry's, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Universal Orlando, Walmart and the Crayola Experience.

Anyone who would like to learn how to support A Gift For Teaching can click here.