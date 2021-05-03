Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes urging people to donate blood to fight sickle cell disease

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Most Valuable Player Santonio Holmes is urging people to help save the lives of African Americans battling sickle cell disease.

Holmes is most known for the “perfect catch” in Super Bowl 43, the last-minute touchdown helped the Steelers defeat the Arizona Cardinals. Holmes was named the MVP of Super Bowl 43 due to his game-winning touchdown.

Now he wants more people to join his campaign with OneBlood, be the MVP of Your Community, and make a life-saving blood donation.

“Blood transfusion, they are the lifeline to sickle cell patients, we need more African Americans to donate blood because the diversity in blood supply is much needed,” Holmes said.

According to One Blood, less than 5% of African Americans donate blood. Holmes’ oldest son, TJ, was born with sickle cell disease and has received several blood transfusions.

Holmes said it’s very difficult to talk to people about kids having sickle cell disease. He said speaking as a parent, most people have no idea about treatment, and how it affects trait carriers.