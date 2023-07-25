Central Florida educators answer ‘Why I Teach’ call

We asked and you answered! Last year we launched our “Why I Teach” initiative, celebrating educators across Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We asked and you answered! Last year we launched our “Why I Teach” initiative, celebrating educators across Central Florida.

We heard from life-long teachers like Judy Lindquist and Virginia Perwin.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else, even after 28-plus years. I absolutely love what I do. I love spending my days with kids in the classroom,” Lindquist said.

Perwin told us education is a lifelong process.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Some people say well I’m tired of learning. But you know that’s not really true. What happens is they watch cooking shows and what are they doing they’re learning? Or they watch home improvement shows and they’re learning,” she said.

And as we head back to school this year, help us continue to shine the spotlight on those shaping young minds. If you or a loved one is a teacher, tell your *why. Fill out the “Why I Teach” form. Someone from News 6 will reach out to you, and we may even share your answers on air and online.