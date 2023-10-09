Oven bulb burned out? Fridge light went dark? Replace it!

When your oven light or fridge bulb burns out, how do you know which bulb to buy?

Step 1 (skip this step if you were able to remove the old bulb)

If you don’t want to bother removing your old bulb until you’re ready to replace it, or for some reason you don’t have an old bulb, then look up your appliance by model number. Most appliances will have a sticker or tag that shows the model number. Often the tag is on the door or just inside the door, or even on the back of the appliance. We discovered that newer appliances (Samsung) don’t even have a tag, just a QR code - so if that’s the case just scan it and it should take you to the manufacturer’s web page and instruction manual. The manual will give you the bulb type. Or just google the model number and “light bulb” and that should bring up not just the bulb, but a website where to purchase it.

Step 2

Take that bulb to Ace! There are lots and lots of bulbs so bringing your old one in is the best way to find a replacement. There are halogen, incandescent and LED. Make sure to get the right one! Don’t ever put an LED bulb inside an oven, it’ll melt! The bulb we bought is a 40 watt mini appliance bulb. It is a standard size and used in most appliances. Glass bulbs can withstand oven heat. Make sure the word “appliance” is printed on the bulb packaging!

Step 3

Step 4

Install the new bulb! Screw it in, twist it in or slide it in. Replace the bulb cover and you’re good to go!