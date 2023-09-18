Blinds falling apart? Replace them yourself and save money

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Karen from St. Cloud bought a new set of quality blinds on the internet for $60.

She measured her window opening herself and found the pre-cut blind size on the internet (she has a standard-sized window). So, we helped her take down her old blinds and put up the new one!

We purchased:

Drywall anchors (these are sold by how much weight each anchor can hold - how heavy are your blinds?)

We brought with us:

Hammer

Electric screwdriver (or Philips-head screwdriver)

Flat-head screwdriver

Step 1

Remove the old blinds. This involves opening the access covers on the ends of the blinds - sometimes the brackets are metal, sometimes they’re plastic. If they’re metal, you should be able to flip open the door on the bracket with a little force (you might need the flat-head screwdriver here). If they’re plastic, the cover piece should slide out. Either way, removing the bracket cover or door will give you access to the blind itself and the screws behind it. Remove each screw so you can remove each bracket.

Step 2

Map out the new brackets. Most new blind kits will come with brackets. If you’re really lucky, your new brackets will match your old brackets. Karen’s did not (her old brackets were plastic and her new ones are metal). Decide where you want the new blinds to sit on your sill (More forward in line with the sill? Or all the way back against the window?). You can trace around the bracket in pencil up against the corner of the window frame to make sure it will end up where you want it to go. Make sure to circle the holes so you know where the screws will go.

Step 3

Install the new brackets. Most window frames have some sort of wood backing in the wall. Depending on where you place your new bracket, you may or may not hit that backing - that’s where the drywall anchors come in. We hit wood with around half of the bracket screws we screwed in. Using the screws supplied with your blinds, screw one screw through the bracket and into the wall. Some people like to pre-drill their holes, not just to make a clean, straight hole, but also to see what’s inside the wall that they’ll hit: wood or hollow drywall. To save time, we used our electric screwdriver to screw in all screws (through the bracket of course) and if they hit wood, we’re done. If not, and the screw just spins in the hole and doesn’t catch any sort of backing, you’ll need to use drywall anchors.

Step 4 (skip this step if you don’t need to use drywall anchors)

Once you’ve determined a hole is hollow, use a drill bit that is a good bit smaller than the size of the drywall anchor you’ve purchased. Drill out the hole, place the drywall anchor in the hole, and then use your hammer to tap the rest of the anchor all the way into the wall until it’s flush with the wall. Do this for all holes that require drywall anchors. Then place the bracket on the wall and screw in all screws into the installed drywall anchors. The way an anchor works is once the screw is screwed into the anchor, it expands inside the wall to hold the screw in place.

Step 5 (skip this step if you don’t have a center bracket)

Some blind kits come with a center bracket (looks like a U) depending on how long and heavy the blinds are. Make sure to install this one as well!

Step 6

Slide in your new blinds! You might want to ask a friend or family member to help you lift them into place. Slide the ends into the brackets, close the brackets, and you’re set! If you really want to get fancy, some blinds will allow you to shorten the cord yourself - there are usually instructions in the box. This takes some time (half an hour) because you have to pull out the stoppers on the bottom rail, but it can be done - just follow the instructions. If you buy a cordless set of blinds, you won’t have a cord to worry about!

Great job! You’re Getting Results at Home.

