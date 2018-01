ORLANDO, Fla. - Tired of the treadmill? Dreading lifting dumbbells? We all want to be healthy, but getting to the gym can sometimes be a drag.

Thankfully, there are tons of out-of-the-box workouts in Central Florida that can make fitness fun.

Here are 10 workouts that might just be crazy enough to motivate you to get moving:

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.