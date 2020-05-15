5YearOldSelfie has to be the purest, most beautiful social media movement

Mental health is a highly discussed topic right now. And while it is on the forefront of our minds now, really, it’s always an important topic. That’s why a United Kingdom-based mental health group called Young Minds started a trend on social media last year in hopes of promoting self-love, reminding us that we are important, we matter and we are good enough. We think this is a movement worth pushing again.

"We all have negative thoughts sometimes and tell ourselves unkind things," members of the group said in a video on its Twitter page. "But how we speak to ourselves affects who we believe we are ... Be kind to yourself with #5YearOldSelfie — you deserve it!"

The group began the movement with a simple tweet, and it began taking the internet by storm in all the best ways.

Take part in #5YearOldSelfie!



1) Find a photo of your younger self



2) Write 3 things you’d tell that child



3) Use #5YearOldSelfie



4) Tag 3 friends to help spread the love



Next time you feel down about yourself, remember your message to your #5YearOldSelfie💛 pic.twitter.com/0QolVqKpdv — YoungMinds (@YoungMindsUK) August 8, 2019

"When we feel good about ourselves it’s easy to deal with life’s challenges," members of the group said in a video. "So when you’re feeling low, try taking a moment to picture yourself aged 5 years old and tell that inner child everything they need to hear."

The responses flooded in, and most of them are clearly things we should all be reminding ourselves from time to time.

To my #5YearOldSelfie for @YoungMindsUK



1) Don’t pay attention to those who say it can’t be done, they gave up years ago



2) Have fun and be you, because when you do the world comes to life



3) Follow your heart, it knows best



Now it's your turn @DanielPriestley @mcgheeriley pic.twitter.com/V6mDL3Hz4h — Mark Leruste (@MarkLeruste) August 10, 2019

#5YearOldSelfie



The guy holding you will never let go.



This feeling does pass and things do get better.



You might change someone's life by being brave enough to talk about your feelings. @markns91 @PaulSweeneyIRL @paddyoc88 pic.twitter.com/4xIkVQiUyr — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) August 10, 2019

1. Don't let fear of embarrassment hold you back. Put your hand up in class! It's ok if your face flushes. Be brave.



2. You can be sensitive AND strong. Wear your heart on your sleeve with pride.



3. It's ok to make yourself heard. BE LOUD. Make them listen.#fiveyearoldselfie pic.twitter.com/t2hhHZnQvT — Livi Gosling (@LiviGosling) August 9, 2019

1. You're sensitive & that's not a bad thing. Being in tune with emotions is your super power.

2. People say you are bossy. Good! You know what you want, you'll need that strength in the future.

3. Be nicer to your little bro, he will become one of your best friends. pic.twitter.com/SWHbSzeeMz — Jen Springall (@jenspringall) August 9, 2019

I would tell my #5yearoldself

1. Don’t let being bullied define you

2. A rough childhood can teach you to be resilient

3. Maybe don’t get dressed in the dark for school photos!#5YearOldSelfie https://t.co/AOcFlrx4Wr pic.twitter.com/nrkuyzq0AL — Jane Allan - MCIM (@JaneA_Comms) August 9, 2019

We can’t seem to get enough of these #5YearOldSelfies, so we must ask: What would your three pieces of advice to your 5-year-old self be? And can we please start this movement again?