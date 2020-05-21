Coronavirus isn’t easily spread by touching surfaces, CDC now says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its assessment of how the coronavirus is most likely spread.

The agency now says COVID-19 is not easily spread by touching contaminated surfaces or commonly shared objects.

CDC officials stress that while the risk is low there is still a chance a person could get coronavirus if they touch a contaminated surface. However, they say the main threat continues to be through person-to-person contact.

Experts recommend that people continue to wash their hands frequently and sanitize frequently touched areas.