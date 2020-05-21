76ºF

Coronavirus isn’t easily spread by touching surfaces, CDC now says

Spread of COVID-19 can still happen but risk is low

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

You may spend more waking hours at work than you do at home, but when was the last time you really, really cleaned your workspace? While the novel coronavirus is primarily transmitted between people, touching infected surfaces can pass the virus, too. (Shutterstock)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its assessment of how the coronavirus is most likely spread.

The agency now says COVID-19 is not easily spread by touching contaminated surfaces or commonly shared objects.

CDC officials stress that while the risk is low there is still a chance a person could get coronavirus if they touch a contaminated surface. However, they say the main threat continues to be through person-to-person contact.

Experts recommend that people continue to wash their hands frequently and sanitize frequently touched areas.

