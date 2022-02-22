‘The Confess Project’: Organization works to destigmatize the need for mental health care through barbershops

The Confess Project works to help men of color with mental health through barbershops.

63% of Black people believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. But one organization is helping to remove that stigma.

The Confess Project is using the barbershop to change the narrative of mental health for young men of color and their families. “In the barbershop, people feel safe and they feel like they can open up,” says Donald “DC The Barber” Conley, owner of Barberizm in Compton, California.

The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for men who are less likely to see a therapist. “As a barber, we’re trained to cut hair, but, however, we’re trained to read people as well,” Conley says.

The Confess Project Barbershop Coalition (The Confess Project)

The benefits are based in science. Harvard researchers found Black barbers are gatekeepers of the community and could help bridge the gap with mental health care. “We believe in a culture of mental health for men and boys of color, and we believe in barbers. We just believe in the trust that they inherently have in the community,” says The Confess Project’s LA Program Manager Travis Meade.

Ad

The Confess Project now has more than 1,000 barbers in 40 cities. “We train them on active listening, positive communication, validation and stigma reduction,” says Meade.

Clients like Aaron Michael Peace say sitting in Conley’s chair doesn’t just help him look good but feel good too. “There has been absolute times where throughout the week I go through the week like, dang, I’m super stressed. But I know on Friday or Saturday I have a haircut coming, and when the haircut comes, I can sit in this chair. I can talk to my barber,” says Peace.

“The number of people that I’m able to serve and help means exponentially more than the money that I could ever make,” says Conley. He also says he’s proud to provide a safe space for Black men, so they can feel seen and heard.

The Confess Project in Central Florida

Right now, if you check their directory, The Confess Project does not have any therapists listed in Central Florida. That said, there’s a section on their website calling for African-American therapists to join their directory so that people of color can find them in their city.

Ad

You may find therapists in areas where you have family or that you may visit.

To learn more about The Confess Project’s locations and mental health resources, you can go to their website: theconfessproject.com.

Other Mental Health resources in Central Florida

Here’s a list of options in Central Florida for those who are looking for services for anyone that also have programs for those that are un- or under-insured. Click on the center’s name to find details and to find out if you’re eligible.

IMPOWER

IMPOWER is a nonprofit organization that assists and advocates in the areas of mental health, substance misuse and child well-being. They do accept insurance, but also, through grants, are able to provide some services for free. Mental health services are done on an outpatient basis and are primarily provided through Telehealth. That makes it a great option for someone who is unsure about, or worried about reaching out for counseling.

Ad

OUTLOOK CLINIC, MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

The Outlook Clinic treats patients with anxiety and/or depression with co-occurring medical conditions. It’s only available to uninsured individuals that meet certain criteria. Other immediate resources can be found here.

ASPIRE HEALTH PARTNERS

Aspire treats people suffering from mental health disorders or substance abuse regardless of their ability to pay. Call their Crisis Support Hotline at 407-875-3700 and press 2. They provide a variety of services, both in-patient and out-patient and serve Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Brevard counties.

BREVARD HEALTH ALLIANCE

They offer a variety of medical services, including mental health services at some locations. They accept traditional insurance, but uninsured families are offered services at discounted rates based on income and family size on a sliding-fee scale basis.

Ad

HEART OF FLORIDA HEALTH CENTERS

These centers serve Marion County residents and offer a variety of medical services including mental health services. Their goal is to provide access to care to those who would not otherwise be able to obtain them due to lack of insurance or financial limitations.

THE CENTERS

The Centers provides services for adults and children in Marion County. They do accept traditional insurance and some may qualify for financial assistance.

HEALTH CARE CENTER FOR THE HOMELESS

HCCH provides health and mental health services for anyone who is homeless and resides in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. HCCH also provides care for residents of Orange County who have a home but are uninsured and whose income falls below 200% of the current Federal Poverty Guidelines. They do not accept private insurance, but do accept Medicaid, Medicare, Medipass, Wellcare, Staywell, Healthease, & Prestige Healthcare.