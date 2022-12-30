Influenza cases remain in high in Florida. Here’s 1 doctor’s trick for dealing with the flu

ORLANDO, Fla. – Flu cases remain high in Florida, and one doctor says we can expect the virus to be around for a few more months.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows flu activity is increasing in Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties.

[TRENDING: Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show | WWII tugboat to be brought home to DeLand in January | Become a News 6 Insider]

Flu activity is holding steady in Brevard, Lake and Seminole counties and on the decrease in Volusia County.

Emergency department visits because of the flu or an influenza-like illness are also on the increase in Florida.

Some pharmacies are seeing a shortage of over-the-counter medications. However, Dr. Kevin Kuriakose, the Medical Director for Children’s Asthma, Lung, and Sleep Specialists, said there are still ways parents can help their kids.

“Hydration is the key, so hydration is very important,” Kuriakose said. “When we get dehydrated, it’s very quick to get dehydrated and things do tend to be worse, you feel worse, it lingers longer.”

That means sticking to clear liquids, such as water, broth, decaffeinated tea or drinks with electrolytes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can also try sucking on ice chips or ice pops.

At the first sign of symptoms, Kuriakose said it’s good to get checked by a doctor because sometimes antivirals like Tamiflu can help.

He also said it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“I’ve been telling people, even today as we’re seeing kids and families, telling them that they should if they haven’t already gotten it,” Kuriakose said.

The Florida Department of Health said flu season should end in May.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: