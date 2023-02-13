How to get mental health help in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The United States faces a growing mental health crisis, a problem made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mental Health America’s 2023 report, more than 52 million adults have reported having a diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional disorder.

In Florida, almost 3 million adults fall in that category, with 1,679,000 saying they did not receive treatment.

Among Florida’s youth, 399,000 reported having a major depressive episode, or a severe major depressive episode.

There are nationwide and Central Florida hotlines, support groups and other resources available to help people, even if they do not have mental health coverage with insurance.

Here is a list of phone numbers, programs and groups available for the Central Florida area.

National

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357 (HELP)

This is a free 24/7 treatment referral and information service for those facing mental or substance use disorders, and for their families. The helpline is in English and Spanish.

The agency also has an online treatment locator on its website.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988.

This is a free 24/7 helpline for people who are suicidal or experiencing emotional distress. Trained crisis workers will talk to the caller, listen to their problems and provide any support they can.

National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine: 1-800-950-6264.

NAMI’s helpline is free and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday. Helpline volunteers answer questions and suggest programs for people living with a mental health condition, families and caregivers. They do not provide mental health counseling or advice, or referrals to mental health providers.

Central Florida

The Mental Health Association of Central Florida: 407-898-0110.

The Mental Health Association of Central Florida has been around since 1946, and runs several programs to help people and families when dealing with mental health conditions. That includes a mental health clinic for the uninsured in Orlando, a mental health referral service for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Brevard and Volusia counties, telehealth services and peer groups.

LSF Health Systems: 877-229-9098.

LSF Health Systems works with the state to provide mental health care services in 23 north-central Florida counties, including Flagler, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia counties. Its 24/7 access to a care line can help you get connected to services in your area, regardless of whether you have health insurance. Among the services they have available are in-person counseling and telehealth services.

IMPOWER: 321-639-1224 - option 2

IMPOWER is a nonprofit organization that assists and advocates in the areas of mental health, substance misuse and child well-being. They do accept insurance, but also, through grants, are able to provide some services for free. Mental health services are done on an outpatient basis and are primarily provided through Telehealth.

Aspire Health Partners: 407-875-3700

Aspire treats people suffering from mental health disorders or substance abuse regardless of their ability to pay. They provide a variety of services, both in-patient and out-patient and serve Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Brevard counties.

Brevard Health Alliance: Multiple locations.

This is a nonprofit health care group with several locations throughout Brevard County that provides health care in several areas, including behavioral health, regardless of the ability to pay.

Children’s Home Society: Multiple Locations

The Children’s Home Society offers mental health counseling at home, at school and online through telehealth, for uninsured, underinsured and Medicaid recipients. They have locations four locations across the Central Florida area. Even if they don’t have an office near you, you can call and see what help they can provide.

Heart of Florida Health Centers: 352-732-6599

These centers serve Marion County residents and offer a variety of medical services including mental health services. Their goal is to provide access to care to those who would not otherwise be able to obtain them due to lack of insurance or financial limitations.

Health Care Center for the Homeless: (407) 428-5751

HCCH provides health and mental health services for anyone who is homeless and resides in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. HCCH also provides care for residents of Orange County who have a home but are uninsured and whose income falls below 200% of the current Federal Poverty Guidelines. They do not accept private insurance, but do accept Medicaid, Medicare, Medipass, Wellcare, Staywell, Healthease, & Prestige Healthcare.

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Local Chapters

NAMI has local chapters across Florida that offer support groups, classes and other resources to help people cope with mental illness, whether it’s the patients or the families.

In Central Florida:

