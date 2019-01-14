'Bird Box' challenge new level of unsafe driving, Trooper Steve says

When people started blindfolding themselves to take on a new internet challenge based on Sandra Bullock's Netflix movie "Bird Box" it was only a matter of time before they took it to a dangerous level--driving a 2-ton vehicle blindfolded.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero has some opinions about the latest internet craze.

"Sometimes I genuinely feel that these challenges are designed simply to drive me absolutely crazy," Montiero said. "From the Keke challenge, which had drivers attempting to stand outside their vehicle and dance while their car was moving, now to this one, the "Bird Box" challenge. I never thought in my entire life society would reach a level of unsafe driving like what I’m seeing right now."

For those who haven't seen the thriller "Bird Box," starring Bullock, the plot involves avoiding a horrible death by not looking at a mysterious phenomena. The characters in the movie are required to wear blindfolds and take on challenging tasks, including rowing a boat down a river.

"The key to all that was it’s a movie," Montiero said.

Over the last week, there have been several reports of individuals attempting the "Bird Box" challenge while driving resulting in several severe crashes across the country. During this challenge, drivers blindfold themselves while operating a moving vehicle.

"This it makes me cringe knowing someone thinks this makes sense," Montiero said.

Montiero's echos the recent warning issued by law enforcement and Netflix: Just don't do it.

"This is common sense stuff," he said. "Your eyes, your focus, every one of your senses are required when operating your car. I’ve got a challenge for you, it’s called 'Drive safely.'"

