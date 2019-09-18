Brevard eye doctor arrested on DUI charge

VIERA, Fla. - A Brevard County eye doctor was arrested over the weekend on DUI charges.

Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, 46, was arrested Saturday after Brevard County sheriff's deputies received a call about a reckless driver near Stadium Parkway and Windsong Way, west of I-95.

According to an arrest report, Pefkaros told deputies that he took a Xanax and had one drink after meeting with patients.

Pefkaros works at Space Coast Opthalmology in Titusville and also has an office in Viera.

Pefkaros performed field sobriety tests, and deputies determined that his faculties were impaired, according to the arrest report.

Pefkaros refused to take a breath test, officials said.

Pefkaros was released from jail after posting bond, according to records.





