Brevard schools now require ECG heart tests for all student athletes

VIERA, Fla. - Beginning this summer, all Brevard County Public School student-athletes must undergo electrocardiogram tests to check for undetected heart conditions.

Brevard County Public Schools officials recently signed an agreement with Who We Play For, a nonprofit that provides low-cost EKG screenings to help detect cardiac condition in student-athletes.

The organization was created in memory of Rafe Maccarone, a Cocoa Beach High School soccer player who died from heart complications following practice in 2007.

There are seven locations where students can undergo an ECG heart screening for $20, beginning Saturday, or, if the student qualifies for free or reduced lunch status they can receive a free screening through Who We Play For.

After their screening, if a student needs a follow-up exam or if they are designated "high risk," they will not be allowed to participate in sports until they are cleared by a physician.

All students from seventh to 12th grade who want to participate in fall sports will need to show a completed ECG Consent/Opt Out form.

Parents can also take their children to have an ECG heart screening completed outside of the locations throughout the school district, but they will need to show documentation of the test.

The policy change comes after a Viera High School student collapsed after experiencing cardiac arrest while running laps for an ROTC class.

It was the second time in three years a Viera High School student has suffered cardiac arrest.

In 2016, after a 16-year-old student had a heart attack while running on a treadmill, CPR training became mandatory for Brevard County high school students.

ECG heart screenings will be offered at the following locations and times:



June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon

3D Sports Medicine

141 Coconut Drive, Indialantic

Phone: 321-610-8939



June 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School

180 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island



June 7 from 8 a.m. to noon

Viera High School

6103 Stadium Parkway., Viera



June 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rockledge High School

220 Raider Road, Rockledge



June 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Titusville High School

150 Terrier Trail South, Titusville



June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon

Palm Bay Magnet High School

101 Pirate Lane, Melbourne

July 27 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parrish Healthcare Center

5005 Port St. John Parkway, Suite 2100, Port St. John

Phone: 321-433-2247



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.