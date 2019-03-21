First sale of smokable medical marijuana made in Florida days after ban lifted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The first purchase of smokable medical marijuana since the legalization of the flower product in Florida happened in Tallahassee at the Trulieve dispensary.

Trulieve opened a store Melbourne Wednesday, marking the 26th location spanning the Sunshine State. CEO Kim Rivers said at that grand opening the business was awaiting approval from the Florida Department of Health to begin selling the flower product, the following day the medical cannabis business made its first sale of the flower product.



Rivers was in Tallahassee Thursday morning where the first smokable “TruFlower” purchase was made by a patient who has replaced 15 prescriptions with medical marijuana, according to a livestream video on Trulieve social media.



Doctors licensed to prescribe medical cannabis were notified by the Department of Health in an email Monday night to understand what they would need to do for patients who qualify for the smokable product under Florida law.



Patients who would like to purchase medical marijuana in the smokable form must see their doctors again for a new prescription.

According to a report from the newspaper the Tallahassee Democrat, a physician whose office is two doors down from the Tallahassee Trulieve, made the recommendation of the smokable product for her patient, Douglas Dixon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday repealing a ban on smoking medical marijuana.

