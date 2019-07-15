Florida judge revokes 'do not resuscitate' orders in 98 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County judge has revoked "do not resuscitate" orders in 98 cases after a guardian was found to have "abused her powers" by filing them on behalf of clients without permission from their families.

Circuit Judge Janet C. Thorpe, who filed a notice for removal last week against guardian Rebecca Fierle, signed the revocation order Friday.

Florida law allows a guardian to be appointed by a judge for minors and adults with mental or physical disabilities. The guardian makes all determinations for that person, including financial and medical decisions.

Records show a guardianship court monitor was appointed this month to investigate claims of abuse. A hearing was held on Fierle's removal last week, but news outlets were barred from the courtroom.

Fierle's attorneys are seeking to have the judge removed from the case.



