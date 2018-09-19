Here's how to get your free yearly flu shot with News 6 and Centra Care

Just in time for flu season, News 6 is bringing back its annual free flu shots and providing flu information in partnership with Centra Care locations all over Central Florida.
The events begin Sept. 19 with an afternoon phone bank to answer questions about flu season. Centra Care nurses will be answering phones from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The phone number to call for the bank is 888-436-6665.
The nurses will be able to answer questions and offer information about:
- The differences between a regular cold and the flu
- How to know if you have the flu
- How to treat the flu
- How to prevent getting sick, even with a flu shot
Then, you can get your free flu shot and visit the News 6 tent for giveaways at any of these locations on these days:
Sept. 26 at the Sanford Centra Care
Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: 4451 West 1st Street, Sanford, FL 32771
Contact this location: 407-330-3412
Oct. 4 at the Winter Park Centra Care
Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: 3099 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792
Contact this location: 407-951-6302
Oct. 11 at the Lake Nona Centra Care
Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: 9637 Lake Nona Village Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Contact this location: 407-723-1365
News 6 is working to help you get results and stay healthy this flu season.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.