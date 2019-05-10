Health

Orange County at high risk of measles outbreak

Researchers cite vaccine rates, number of international travelers

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study suggests four Florida counties, including Orange County, are at high risk for a measles outbreak. 

According to researchers at the University of Texas, Orange County placed No.14 in the most at-risk areas. 

More News Headlines

Broward, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties are also considered high-risk areas. 

Researchers came up with the list after looking at such things as vaccine rates and the number of international travelers. 

[MORE: Should adults get another measles vaccine? | Study ranks places at highest risk]

The top-ranked area in the study was Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that begins with fever, dry cough and runny nose, followed by a rash that spreads all over the body. 

Doctors say the best way to prevent the measles is to get vaccinated. 

[WATCH PODCAST VIDEO BELOW:  Florida's Fourth Estate delves into measles outbreak]

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.