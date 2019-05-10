Orange County at high risk of measles outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study suggests four Florida counties, including Orange County, are at high risk for a measles outbreak.

According to researchers at the University of Texas, Orange County placed No.14 in the most at-risk areas.

Broward, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties are also considered high-risk areas.

Researchers came up with the list after looking at such things as vaccine rates and the number of international travelers.

The top-ranked area in the study was Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that begins with fever, dry cough and runny nose, followed by a rash that spreads all over the body.

Doctors say the best way to prevent the measles is to get vaccinated.

