Orlando man dies from flesh-eating bacteria

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando father of two who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria has died, according to his family.

David Ireland, 50, who worked at Universal Orlando, was recently diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria.

His mother, Lois Ireland, confirmed to News 6 that her son died after battling the bacteria.

Ireland's brother said doctors had removed more than 25% of Ireland's skin.

His family said Ireland started having flu-like symptoms about a week ago when doctors admitted him to an emergency room in Orlando.

"He thought he had the flu, in fact, he did one of those dial-a-doctor and he was told he had the flu," Lois Ireland said.

She said after he was diagnosed and put on antibiotics, he underwent surgery.

"His leg has no skin on it at all, no fat tissue; it's up halfway up his back," she said.

It's not known how David Ireland contracted the bacteria but doctors suspect it entered his bloodstream somehow and started attacking his muscles.

"He had a little cut, he doesn't know how he got it and then the next thing you know, it's strep A," Lois Ireland said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with medical costs.

David Ireland leaves behind his wife and two daughters, 7 and 4.

