Here's how Central Florida residents can get free dental exams

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in Orlando and the greater Central Florida area can get free dental exams as part of a national initiative to provide dental services to those who need it most.

Four offices in the region are taking part in Free Dentistry Day, opening their doors to perform cleanings, fillings and extractions for patients who might not be able to pay for the procedures otherwise.

The team at Corner Lake Family, along with help from Dr. Sabrina Nguyen and Dr. Rosemary Didier, of Timber Springs Dental Care, will be providing free exams from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 16731 East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

"We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven't been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don't understand the importance of dental health but more often than not, they don't have the financial means," Dr. Rodriguez of Corner Lake Family said. "This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community."

Last year, 2,500 patients were given more than $1,000,000 in free dentistry during the nationwide event, according to FreeDentistryDay.org.

Below is a list of other dental facilities taking part in the initiative during the coming weeks. Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis at each location.

Hamlin Groves Dental Care will be seeing patients for free between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at 16412 New Independence Parkway Site 100 in Winter Garden.

Grand Traverse Dental Care will be performing dental services for veterans free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 at 2943 Traverse Trail in The Villages. A valid form of veteran's identification must be shown.

Oakridge Dental Care will be open to veterans on Nov. 11 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 9590 Southwest Highway 200, site 7 in Ocala. A valid form of veteran's identification is needed.

To see more locations across the country, click here.

