Arizona Mom Goes Missing in Belize After Boat Trip to Small Island

An Arizona mom has gone missing on a trip to Belize and her family has no idea what happened to her.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, was last seen on Friday after she traveled to an island called Rendezvous Caye, which is off the coast of mainland Belize, for a planned one night stay with a 58-year-old male, who several outlets reported as MacKenzie's boyfriend.

The pair had joined a group of tourists on a catamaran to get to the small island, which is around two acres. MacKenzie has not been heard from since.

“We are getting nowhere finding out where she is,” MacKenzie’s mother, Cherie MacKenzie, wrote on Facebook Sunday. “It has been 48 hours now, and not only missing, but feared no longer alive.”

U.S. police said they are working with Belizean authorities on the case but have not identified a person of interest, ABC News reported.

“We have received 3 different stories about what happened that morning. None of them consistent with the others,” Cherie MacKenzie also wrote. “We are getting nowhere finding out where she is.”

The family said they are working with police in Belize and America, as well as the tour company, Raggamuffin Catamaran, which operated the catamaran.

“I want her home with us, no matter how she may be found. I want my daughter back," her mom said.

