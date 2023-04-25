🥘 Orlando food festival offers tasty bites, drinks and entertainment at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a “Foodie,” there’s an event you may be interested in offering tasty bites from nearly a dozen restaurants all in one spot.

Sip & Savor is a food festival with live entertainment at ICON Park in Orlando from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

“There’s not many BBQ spots that do everything from scratch. We do our BBQ sauces, all the way down to the dressings made from scratch,” said Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Executive Chef Ben Peters.

Brother Jimmy’s serves Carolina-style BBQ including brisket, chicken and their legendary Carolina pulled pork.

“We do it low and slow, especially in the BBQ world,” Peters said. “Our brisket and pulled pork are 16-hour smoke so I have to season them and get them in the smoker the night before.”

Brother Jimmy's BBQ Pulled Pork (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It’s BBQ you can see, smell and taste at ICON Park’s Sip & Savor event on Sunday.

“For an event like that, we prepare probably close to 100 pounds if not more, depending on how many people we’re serving to,” Peters said.

Their pulled pork dish topped with their made-from-scratch coleslaw is one of many sample-size dishes offered at the food festival with more than ten restaurants participating. Everything from Spanish cuisine to English eats, even deserts and drinks.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to participate in it and we’re excited to make new friends and fans of Ole Red,” Ole Red executive chef Mark Boor said.

Boor is offering chicken and waffles for the food festival. Nashville style.

Ole Red's Honey Bee Hot Chicken & Waffles skewers (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“We’re serving our honeybee hot chicken and waffles with maple Bourbon syrup on skewered bites,” Boor said. “With so many restaurants and different offerings, it gives them a chance to get a sneak peek of what each venue has to offer and we want to wow and delight our guests and give them an opportunity to come back and try our full portions.”

Some proceeds from Sip & Savor will be getting results, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida. The organization offers free housing for families whose children are receiving life-saving treatment at hospitals in Orlando.

“To help out other families that need the help feels good. I get chills just talking about it,” Peters said.

Click HERE to learn more about Sip & Savor.

