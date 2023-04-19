🏖️ These 5 Central Florida beaches are not on the coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a lot of popular spots along the Florida coast but for those living inland, the beach could be as far as an hour or longer drive.

We compiled a list of five inland beaches that all have a combination of sun, sand and water that offer a similar beach experience closer to home.

1. Waterfront Park - Clermont (100 3rd Street)

This beach in Lake County surrounds Lake Minneola between East Avenue and Eighth Street in Clermont.

Along with a stretch of white sandy beach, Waterfront Park includes a pier for fishing, a splash pad, playground, biking and walking trails. The park includes bathrooms and pavilions for families to enjoy. You can take advantage of rentals with Island Vibez Watersports, like jet skis, or use the boat ramp to bring your own boat or watercraft. Waterfront Park, including the beach, is FREE but there may be a fee for parking, depending on where you park, and the splash pad is an additional charge. The park is family-friendly with park rangers on staff.

Waterfront Park (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

2. Lakefront Park - St. Cloud (1104 Lakeshore Boulevard)

Lakefront Park is a public park with a white sandy beach area along East Lake Toho. The park features a splash pad, pavilions, grills, a marina, fishing pier and over two miles of bike path. The beach area is free and open to the public.

Lakefront Park (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

3. Lake Sybelia Beach Park - Maitland (290 Jackson Street)

According to Centralfloridalifestyle.com, Lake Sybelia Beach Park “is only a few streets down from Art & History Museums of Maitland, a museum peppered with historical buildings and an outdoor garden. With mild waters and clean, quiet surroundings, this beach park makes it easy for those in Central Florida to enjoy a beach day right in their own backyards. As a public lake, water sports, such as boating and jet skiing, are encouraged.

Kyle posted a review on nicelocal.com saying, “Beautiful place. A great view. The lake is public and people jet ski and boat and tube out there. I would recommend this as a chill spot.” Thomas posted a review saying, “Clean. Quiet. Plenty of seating. Restrooms. Easy trash disposal.”

4. Dinky Dock Park - Winter Park (410 Ollie Avenue)

This 1.56-acre year-round park is open from 8 a.m. until dusk and offers a fishing pier and boat ramp to our community. Swimming is permitted. It appears many visitors like to use Dinky Dock Park to canoe and kayak along Lake Virginia. There are plenty of mature trees to provide shade if you’re hanging out by the water.

Dinky Dock Park (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

5. Lake Louisa State Park - Sumter County

The natural theme park of Lake Louisa State Park showcases a diversity of wildlife, including deer, bobcat, gopher tortoises, fox squirrel and flighted creatures, like bald eagles and osprey.

The park is home to 11 distinct natural plant communities and lies within the eastern boundary of the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern and the northern boundary of the Lake Wales Ridge.

The park’s three major lakes, Louisa, Hammond and Dixie, transform idle observers into active participants with opportunities for canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding. There’s also sandy beaches along the waterway. Bicycling is popular on the park’s seven miles of paved roads over rolling hills and on the 20 miles of unpaved multi-use trails.

There is a $5 fee per vehicle that enters the park with dozens of amenities and activities, including camping, mountain biking and horseback riding. Not mention many couples use this location for their wedding venues.

Lake Louisa State Park (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

