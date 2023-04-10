🥚 Raccoons ruin Easter egg hunt, awkward bunny photos in Central Florida Pins

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – News 6 received quite a few photos and videos highlighting how some Central Floridians spent their Easter holiday. They were posted to the PinIt! page.

From #EasterFails to adorable “baby’s first” photos to dancing bunnies and egg-decorating videos, here’s a round up of some of our favorites.

Nic Phan Bamboozeled by raccoons! Candy filled eggs, hidden in the yard the night before, were all broken open and the candy eaten. My kids had to pick up all of the broken eggs and candy wrappers in the yard. 21 hours ago 0 Orlando

Nic Phan, from Orlando, pinned a picture of two boys. One with a sad face. If you look closer at the pic, the baskets are filled with plastic egg pieces.

Nic posted the caption: “Bamboozeled by raccoons! Candy filled eggs, hidden in the yard the night before, were all broken open and the candy eaten. My kids had to pick up all of the broken eggs and candy wrappers in the yard.”

OH NO! We hope the two were able to recover a piece of candy or two. Bummer.

“Mary H21″ captured this fun moment.

This little one loved the Easter yard décor so much, she thought she’d take a souvenir home with her. She was later seen walking away with the blown up bunny twice her size.

Rayna Baker pinned the above photo of her little one decorating eggs.

This was definitely a hands-on activity, with a unique strategy using what appears to be shaving cream and paint. (We may have to try this out next year.)

Debbie from Lake Mary captured the two young boys decorating eggs. This is how it started...

Debbie Holy Cow! Ama really knows how to color eggs! 1 day ago 0 Orlando

And this is how it ended...

One of the boys napping at the table, exhausted from the activity.

Debbie Egg coloring is too much for some! 1 day ago 0 Lake Mary

A lot of families were celebrating their child’s first Easter.

Ali Mae pinned the photo below of little Sawyer rocking her pink headband hanging out in an Easter basket.

Just adorable.

Joanne Zeigler shared the photo below of her granddaughter journey’s first encounter with the Easter Bunny.

She was not having it, but the tearful kid is a cutie. Look at her little bunny ears.

This young man (above) had a better experience with the Easter bunny, posing for a photo.

His shirt stood out to us saying, “hangin’ with my peeps.” (Get it?) It’s a play off the notable Easter marshmallow candy.

We love the shirt!

Greg Palmer posted the (above) pic with the caption “my Easter bunny girls.”

The pups look just like bunnies with the ears and white fur.

Cathleigh spotted the Easter bunny in her front yard, hopping around with a basket of eggs and dancing.

Click HERE to check out the video and see all of the other Easter Pins.

You can also post your own and enter to win a family 4-pack of season passes to Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. The contest ends at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 10, and the winners will be announced April 11.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: