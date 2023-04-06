🌊Win Island H2O Water Park 4-pack season passes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – We are just a hop away from the Easter holiday and many of you will be celebrating in different ways.

From church services, to Easter egg hunts we want you to capture those memories and share them with us. You may have a chance of winning a family four-pack of season passes to Island H2O water park in Kissimmee.

New photos or oldies-but-goodies, we want to see it all. The good, the bad and the bunny!

If you’ve got videos of kids meeting the Easter bunny for the first time, maybe some egg decorating Easter fails or beautiful sunrise service church photos, you can post them on our PinIt! page but clicking HERE. By submitting a photo or video, you are automatically entered to win a family four-pack of season passes to Island H2O.

When pinning, be sure to use the ‘holidays’ channel and select the Easter category. Then post your photos or videos with a short caption.

There are so many different Easter-themed activities going on throughout Central Florida with plenty of opportunities to capture some memories.

With all the heat we’ve been having, some families are spending time at Island H2O water park in Kissimmee that’s hosting it’s annual ‘Egg-stravaganza.’

“It’s slightly different this year than last year. It’s different because we’re doing it every weekend in April beginning on april 8th running all the way through April 30th. Families can come in the park and Easter egg hunt every morning. The Easter bunny hides eggs before folks come into the park. They can search around the pathways, open them up and win great prizes,” said Director of Marketing Todd Andrus.

Andrus said each egg has a voucher for things like free food, beverages, merchandise and even park tickets.

Each weekend, more eggs are hidden throughout the park for visitors to find through the end of the month, it’s advised families get there early for a better opportunity to find the colorful eggs.

Attendees also have the chance the utilize the other attractions at the water park such as the wave pool and water slides.

“We have a variety of water attractions throughout the park, probably the most popular is our family raft rides Hashtag Heights and Profile Plunge. They are super popular because you can ride them as a family or friend group and that’s what this park is about, creating family experiences together,” said Andrus.

The Island H2O contest runs through Monday at 11:59 p.m. We’ll be sharing some of your Pins on News 6 Monday and pick two winners for the Island H2O family four-pack season passes Tuesday.

You have to be a News 6 Insider to Pin photos and videos. It’s free and only takes a moment to sign up. Click HERE for more information on how to become and Insider and to learn about all the exclusive stories, contests and behind-the-scenes content our Insiders have access to.