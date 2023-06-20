🌴🍽️Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Orlando

There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around.
During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.
Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?
Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.
Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.
While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Orlando using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. Haan Coffee
- Rating: 5.0/5 (112 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 1235 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
#29. Kadence
- Rating: 5.0/5 (132 reviews)
- Price level: $$$$
- Address: 1809 Winter Park Rd Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese
#28. The Bakery Colombian Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)
- Address: 13001 Founders Square Dr Orlando, FL 32828
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Colombian, Bakeries
#27. Orlando City Deli
- Rating: 5.0/5 (23 reviews)
- Address: 330 South Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Sandwiches, Delis, Breakfast & Brunch
#26. Subway
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 2823 S Orange Ave Ste 140 Orlando, FL 32806
- Categories: Sandwiches, Fast Food
#25. El Arepazo Criollo
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: 9789 S Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32837
- Categories: Venezuelan, Food Trucks
#24. Brock's Florida Barbecue
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Barbeque, Food Trucks
#23. A Lo Cubano Kitchen
- Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cuban
#22. ShouFi MahFi Mediterranean Grill
- Rating: 5.0/5 (272 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 8379 South John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Wraps
#21. EDOBOY
- Rating: 5.0/5 (62 reviews)
- Address: 728 N Thornton Ave Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese
#20. Ceylon Hut
- Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Food Trucks, Sri Lankan
#19. Latin Square Cuisine
- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)
- Address: 250 S Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Latin American, Cafes, Sandwiches
#18. Banana Leaf
- Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)
- Address: 2504 S Alafaya Trl Ste 360 Orlando, FL 32828
- Categories: Sri Lankan, Buffets
#17. Sazon y Sabor Latino
- Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)
- Address: 707 N Goldenrod Rd Ste D Orlando, FL 32807
- Categories: Latin American
#16. Breakfast with Goofy and his Pals
- Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)
- Price level: $$$$
- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Orlando, FL 32836
- Categories: Buffets
#15. One Lounge
- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)
- Address: 5648 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: Hookah Bars, Middle Eastern
#14. Estilo Casero
- Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 14200 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32826
- Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks
#13. Kook'n with Kim
- Rating: 5.0/5 (23 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 307 West Kennedy Blvd Orlando, FL 32810
- Categories: Southern, Soul Food, Desserts
#12. Kaya
- Rating: 5.0/5 (47 reviews)
- Price level: $$$$
- Address: 618 N Thornton Ave Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Filipino
#11. Chimiking Restaurant - Alafaya
- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)
- Address: 422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 20 Orlando, FL 32828
- Categories: Dominican, Latin American
#10. Camille
- Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)
- Price level: $$$$
- Address: 3201 Corrine Dr Fl 2nd Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: French, Vietnamese
#9. Foreigner Restaurant
- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)
- Address: 2816 Corrine Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: American (New)
#8. The Classic - Thornton Park
- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: 805 E Washington St Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Burgers, Sandwiches, Comfort Food
#7. Y Nhu Bakery & Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: 1525 E Colonial Dr Unit 5 Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Vietnamese, Bakeries, Coffee & Tea
#6. Boca Fresca
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants, Vegan
#5. La Granja
- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)
- Address: 599 S Chickasaw Trl Unit 400 Orlando, FL 32825
- Categories: Peruvian, Chicken Shop
#4. Hands of a Craftsman
- Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Barbeque, Food Trucks
#3. So Delight
- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32837
- Categories: Mediterranean, Desserts, Food Delivery Services
#2. Vegan Scoops
- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: Orlando , FL 32789
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks, Vegan
#1. Tasty American Grill
- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 5156 International Dr Bass Pro Shops Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: American (New)
