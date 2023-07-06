🌩️States with the most severe summer weather

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

With summer weather comes the sun, more daylight, and rumbling midday thunderstorms, but occasionally, the scales tip toward the extreme.

As climate change warms the planet, the dog days of summer increasingly bring extreme weather conditions. Climate change exacerbates weirder-than-normal weather, interfering with ocean currents, lending extra heat to tornadoes, extending droughts, and intensifying floods

Heatwaves between 1961 and 2021 increased in duration, frequency, and intensity, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. The amount of heavy torrential downpours has also been rising, especially since 1991. In some regions, including the Northeast, Midwest, and Great Plains, downpours are more than 30% above the 1901-1960 average. The reason for the uptick? Warm air contains more water vapor than cold air, so excess moisture finds its way into storm systems, causing more torrential rain.

While more severe summer weather affects all of us, certain parts of the United States bear the brunt of these changes. Miami’s summer heat and humidity are particularly intense: The city ranks among the top 10 cities most likely to be hit by a tropical storm or a hurricane. Meteorologists also recommend avoiding New Orleans; Dallas; Mobile, Alabama; and Corpus Christi, Texas, during the summer months.

Stacker ranked each state—in addition to the District of Columbia—by the total property damage due to summer weather occurrences from 2013 to 2022, using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Events Database. A weather event was classified as having occurred in the summer if it happened in June, July, or August.

Read on to find out which states are right in the eye of the storm.

