80º

LIVE

News 6 Insider

🥔Ham, potatoes, other groceries that rose in price in May

Overall, inflation has cooled some but still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels

Stacker.com

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Insider, Money
(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are staying steady. Grocery prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 but changed little in May at a 0.1% increase.

The drop in recent months was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had previously risen dramatically over a short period of time—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Still, inflation continued to plague shoppers. The overall cost of groceries in April remained up 5.8% from 2022—the result of historically high inflation in the past couple of years following a series of major social and economic events including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has cooled some but still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

The cheese section of the grocery store.
The Toidi // Shutterstock

#15. American processed cheese (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.1%
- Annual change in cost: +9.8%
- May 2023 cost: $4.77

A wooden scoop in white flour.
Canva

#14. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.4%
- Annual change in cost: +19.3%
- May 2023 cost: $0.54

You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket
Canva

#13. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.5%
- Annual change in cost: +7.6%
- May 2023 cost: $1.75

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.
06photo // Shutterstock

#12. Wine (per 1 liter)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +0.7%
- May 2023 cost: $13.41

A spoonful of ground coffee.
Canva

#11. Ground coffee (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.9%
- Annual change in cost: +4.4%
- May 2023 cost: $6.09

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table.
Jiri Hera // Shutterstock

#10. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +1.7%
- Annual change in cost: +9.7%
- May 2023 cost: $1.00

Romaine lettuce leaves.
Canva

#9. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +1.9%
- Annual change in cost: -5.3%
- May 2023 cost: $2.83

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#8. Ground beef (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.1%
- Annual change in cost: +0.4%
- May 2023 cost: $5.36

Various dried beans in burlap sacks.
Peangdao // Shutterstock

#7. Dried beans (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.2%
- Annual change in cost: +3.4%
- May 2023 cost: $1.70

You may also like: Richest women in America

A display of lemons at a grocery store.
Canva

#6. Lemons (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.3%
- Annual change in cost: -0.9%
- May 2023 cost: $2.24

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#5. Whole chicken (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.5%
- Annual change in cost: +5.3%
- May 2023 cost: $1.92

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket.
Canva

#4. Beef steaks (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.7%
- Annual change in cost: +5.5%
- May 2023 cost: $10.22

Person picking up potato in supermarket.
Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#3. White potatoes (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.9%
- Annual change in cost: +15.2%
- May 2023 cost: $1.01

Ham on platter.
Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#2. Ham (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +4.4%
- Annual change in cost: +11.6%
- May 2023 cost: $4.40

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate.
Keith Homan // Shutterstock

#1. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

- One-month increase in cost: +5.5%
- Annual change in cost: +11.2%
- May 2023 cost: $3.18

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES