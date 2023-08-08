The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.
Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.
While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years — more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.
The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.
Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Orlando. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.
Canva
#50. Construction managers
- Median annual wage: $99,990
- Median hourly wage: $48.07
- Total employment: 3,570 people (2.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#49. Administrative services managers
- Median annual wage: $100,720
- Median hourly wage: $48.42
- Total employment: 1,460 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#48. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $101,150
- Median hourly wage: $48.63
- Total employment: 270 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#47. Medical and health services managers
- Median annual wage: $101,430
- Median hourly wage: $48.76
- Total employment: 3,880 people (2.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#46. Optometrists
- Median annual wage: $101,670
- Median hourly wage: $48.88
- Total employment: 260 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#45. Training and development managers
- Median annual wage: $102,140
- Median hourly wage: $49.10
- Total employment: 450 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#44. Electrical engineers
- Median annual wage: $102,660
- Median hourly wage: $49.36
- Total employment: 1,310 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#43. Electronics engineers, except computer
- Median annual wage: $103,170
- Median hourly wage: $49.60
- Total employment: 770 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Lovely Bird // Shutterstock
#42. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage: $103,720
- Median hourly wage: $49.87
- Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#41. Fundraising managers
- Median annual wage: $104,770
- Median hourly wage: $50.37
- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#40. Compensation and benefits managers
- Median annual wage: $105,210
- Median hourly wage: $50.58
- Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#39. Veterinarians
- Median annual wage: $105,410
- Median hourly wage: $50.68
- Total employment: 480 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#38. Managers, all other
- Median annual wage: $105,580
- Median hourly wage: $50.76
- Total employment: 3,130 people (2.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#37. Law teachers, postsecondary
- Median annual wage: $105,640
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 60 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#36. Nurse practitioners
- Median annual wage: $106,450
- Median hourly wage: $51.18
- Total employment: 1,840 people (1.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#35. Industrial production managers
- Median annual wage: $106,550
- Median hourly wage: $51.22
- Total employment: 830 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#34. Psychologists, all other
- Median annual wage: $106,950
- Median hourly wage: $51.42
- Total employment: 130 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#33. Software developers
- Median annual wage: $107,040
- Median hourly wage: $51.46
- Total employment: 11,240 people (8.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock
#32. Information security analysts
- Median annual wage: $108,760
- Median hourly wage: $52.29
- Total employment: 1,490 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Stokkete // Shutterstock
#31. Physician assistants
- Median annual wage: $111,330
- Median hourly wage: $53.53
- Total employment: 1,090 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock
#30. Sales engineers
- Median annual wage: $114,700
- Median hourly wage: $55.14
- Total employment: 350 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#29. Human resources managers
- Median annual wage: $114,990
- Median hourly wage: $55.28
- Total employment: 1,180 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#28. Computer network architects
- Median annual wage: $117,710
- Median hourly wage: $56.59
- Total employment: 1,200 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#27. Computer hardware engineers
- Median annual wage: $118,140
- Median hourly wage: $56.80
- Total employment: 410 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#26. Computer and information research scientists
- Median annual wage: $122,680
- Median hourly wage: $58.98
- Total employment: 250 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#25. Sales managers
- Median annual wage: $124,150
- Median hourly wage: $59.69
- Total employment: 3,700 people (2.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#24. Lawyers
- Median annual wage: $126,380
- Median hourly wage: $60.76
- Total employment: 5,040 people (3.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
PanuShot // Shutterstock
#23. Advertising and promotions managers
- Median annual wage: $126,650
- Median hourly wage: $60.89
- Total employment: 70 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
aappp // Shutterstock
#22. Aerospace engineers
- Median annual wage: $127,710
- Median hourly wage: $61.40
- Total employment: 920 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#21. Database architects
- Median annual wage: $129,140
- Median hourly wage: $62.09
- Total employment: 250 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock
#20. Medical dosimetrists
- Median annual wage: $130,480
- Median hourly wage: $62.73
- Total employment: 30 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#19. Pharmacists
- Median annual wage: $130,820
- Median hourly wage: $62.89
- Total employment: 3,130 people (2.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#18. Actuaries
- Median annual wage: $131,530
- Median hourly wage: $63.23
- Total employment: Not available
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#17. Purchasing managers
- Median annual wage: $131,820
- Median hourly wage: $63.38
- Total employment: 490 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#16. Financial managers
- Median annual wage: $132,550
- Median hourly wage: $63.73
- Total employment: 4,500 people (3.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#15. Marketing managers
- Median annual wage: $135,450
- Median hourly wage: $65.12
- Total employment: 2,260 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Burben // Shutterstock
#14. Air traffic controllers
- Median annual wage: $139,740
- Median hourly wage: $67.19
- Total employment: 150 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock
#13. Computer and information systems managers
- Median annual wage: $151,620
- Median hourly wage: $72.89
- Total employment: 3,550 people (2.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#12. Dentists, general
- Median annual wage: $155,770
- Median hourly wage: $74.89
- Total employment: 780 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#11. Architectural and engineering managers
- Median annual wage: $167,400
- Median hourly wage: $80.48
- Total employment: 1,150 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#10. Psychiatrists
- Median annual wage: $195,320
- Median hourly wage: $93.90
- Total employment: 230 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#9. Chief executives
- Median annual wage: $210,440
- Median hourly wage: $101.18
- Total employment: 1,940 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#8. Family medicine physicians
- Median annual wage: $211,030
- Median hourly wage: $101.46
- Total employment: 720 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#7. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
- Median annual wage: $212,370
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 1,410 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#6. Pediatricians, general
- Median annual wage: $215,400
- Median hourly wage: $103.56
- Total employment: Not available
wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock
#5. Physicians, all other
- Median annual wage: $232,980
- Median hourly wage: $112.01
- Total employment: 1,590 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#1. Dermatologists (tie)
- Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour
- Total employment: 60 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Djols // Shutterstock
#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)
- Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour
- Total employment: 390 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Canva
#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)
- Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour
- Total employment: 90 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock
#1. Radiologists (tie)
- Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour
- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)