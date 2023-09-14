🎶Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam this week

#25. Breathe

- Artist: ZABO

- Album: Breathe - Single

- Genres: Electronic

- Length: 3:19

#24. Dance The Night

- Artist: Dua Lipa

- Album: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:57

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 89 other metros

#23. Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]

- Artist: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

- Album: Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Versions] - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in 17 other metros

#22. Classy 101

- Artist: Feid & Young Miko

- Album: Classy 101 - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 3:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#21. Back to your Place

- Artist: October London

- Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 3:23

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

#20. Toes

- Artist: Zac Brown Band

- Album: The Foundation

- Genres: Country, Contemporary Country

- Length: 4:23

#19. AMARGURA

- Artist: KAROL G

- Album: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:51

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#18. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 91 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 124 other metros

#17. We Didn't Start The Fire

- Artist: Fall Out Boy

- Album: We Didn't Start The Fire - Single

- Genres: Alternative, Rock

- Length: 3:36

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#16. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 98 other metros

#15. Margaritaville

- Artist: Jimmy Buffett

- Album: Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#14. Used To Be Young

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Album: Used To Be Young - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

#13. It's Five O' Clock Somewhere (feat. Jimmy Buffett)

- Artist: Alan Jackson

- Album: 34 Number Ones

- Genres: Country, Contemporary Country, Urban Cowboy

- Length: 3:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#12. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

#11. LALA

- Artist: Myke Towers

- Album: LA VIDA ES UNA

- Genres: Latin, Urbano latino

- Length: 3:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#10. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 48 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#9. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 52 other metros

#8. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"]

- Artist: Billie Eilish

- Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Single

- Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 28 other metros

#7. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: Daylight (Reimagined) - EP

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 48 other metros

#6. Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)

- Artist: My Chemical Romance

- Album: Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix) - Single

- Genres: Dance, Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative

- Length: 3:30

#5. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 31 other metros

--- Top three song in 77 other metros

--- Top five song in 111 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 152 other metros

#4. Paint The Town Red

- Artist: Doja Cat

- Album: Scarlet

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 3:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 13 other metros

--- Top three song in 35 other metros

--- Top five song in 42 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#3. vampire

- Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

- Album: GUTS

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 18 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros

#2. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 73 other metros

--- Top five song in 104 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 139 other metros

#1. Good Good

- Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

- Album: Good Good - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 20 other metros

--- Top three song in 29 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Brittany Stubblefield-Engram, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.