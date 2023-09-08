77º
🚚People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Deltona

Compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Deltona using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com

Stacker.com

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Deltona using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Deltona from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock

#10. Philadelphia, PA

- View share: 1.30%
- Views to own market: 47.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 14.50%
- Views to markets within other states: 37.60%

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#9. Washington, D.C.

- View share: 1.80%
- Views to own market: 19.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 71.10%

Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#8. Palm Bay, FL

- View share: 2.60%
- Views to own market: 38.10%
- Views to other markets within own state: 31.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 30.00%

AevanStock // Shutterstock

#7. Tampa, FL

- View share: 2.80%
- Views to own market: 51.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 21.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 26.50%

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#6. Chicago, IL

- View share: 2.80%
- Views to own market: 22.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
- Views to markets within other states: 72.20%

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#5. Jacksonville, FL

- View share: 3.70%
- Views to own market: 46.30%
- Views to other markets within own state: 22.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 31.70%

Canva

#4. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 4.80%
- Views to own market: 34.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
- Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Miami, FL

- View share: 6.60%
- Views to own market: 53.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 26.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 20.60%

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando, FL

- View share: 15.50%
- Views to own market: 41.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 33.20%
- Views to markets within other states: 24.90%

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#1. New York, NY

- View share: 19.00%
- Views to own market: 20.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 73.50%

