Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florida using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Data was available for 576 cities and towns in Florida. The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July, 1.4% higher than the year before, and a new record.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50:

No.1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 45

No.2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 2

No.3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 1

No.3. Port St. Lucie, FL: 1

No.3. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.