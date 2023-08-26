86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

News 6 Insider

🧀Cheese, lettuce, and other groceries that rose in price in July

Overall cost of groceries in July remained up 3.6% from 2022

Stacker.com

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Money, Insider
Grocery store worker (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston)

After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are staying relatively steady. Prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 and have changed little since. In July, the cost of groceries inflated 0.3% over June prices.

The drop earlier this spring was largely fueled by decreases in eggs — which had risen dramatically in price — as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

The overall cost of groceries in July remained up 3.6% from 2022 after historically high inflation in the past couple of years following a series of major social and economic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has finally somewhat cooled after continuous interest rate hikes from the Fed, and grocery inflation appears to be doing the same.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table.
Jiri Hera // Shutterstock

#19. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
- Annual change in cost: +8.3%
- July 2023 cost: $1.01

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.
06photo // Shutterstock

#18. Wine (per 1 liter)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
- Annual change in cost: +0.6%
- July 2023 cost: $13.42

You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.
MM Stock // Shutterstock

#17. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
- Annual change in cost: +4%
- July 2023 cost: $5.85

A grocery store shelf filled with various brands of bread.
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#16. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
- Annual change in cost: +11.4%
- July 2023 cost: $2.58

A spoonful of ground coffee.
Canva

#15. Ground coffee (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +0.5%
- July 2023 cost: $6.14

Various dried beans in burlap sacks.
Peangdao // Shutterstock

#14. Dried beans (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +2.9%
- July 2023 cost: $1.72

Bananas in a pile.
Canva

#13. Bananas (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +1%
- Annual change in cost: -1.4%
- July 2023 cost: $0.63

The cheese section of the grocery store.
The Toidi // Shutterstock

#12. American processed cheese (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +1.8%
- Annual change in cost: +5.3%
- July 2023 cost: $4.78

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#11. Ground beef (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +1.9%
- Annual change in cost: +2%
- July 2023 cost: $5.54

You may also like: States with the largest unionized workforces

Ham on platter.
Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#10. Ham (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2%
- Annual change in cost: +11%
- July 2023 cost: $4.53

A can of frozen orange juice concentrate.
Keith Homan // Shutterstock

#9. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2%
- Annual change in cost: +15.5%
- July 2023 cost: $3.34

A loaf of sliced white bread on a cutting board.
Canva

#8. White bread (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.2%
- Annual change in cost: +15.5%
- July 2023 cost: $1.98

A wooden scoop in white flour.
Canva

#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.4%
- Annual change in cost: +5.8%
- July 2023 cost: $0.56

Person picking up potato in supermarket.
Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#6. White potatoes (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.4%
- Annual change in cost: +11.2%
- July 2023 cost: $1.05

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket.
Canva

#5. Beef steaks (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +2.6%
- Annual change in cost: +9.5%
- July 2023 cost: $10.63

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.
Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#4. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

- One-month increase in cost: +3.1%
- Annual change in cost: +9.9%
- July 2023 cost: $6.48

Baskets of naval oranges.
Canva

#3. Navel oranges (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +3.6%
- Annual change in cost: Not available
- July 2023 cost: $1.59

Baskets of iceberg lettuce wrapped in plastic at the grocery store.
Canva

#2. Iceberg lettuce (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +3.8%
- Annual change in cost: Not available
- July 2023 cost: $1.67

Grocery shelves stocked with various cheeses.
Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock

#1. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

- One-month increase in cost: +4%
- Annual change in cost: +1%
- July 2023 cost: $5.91

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES