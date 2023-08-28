🍗Eggs, chicken and other groceries that dropped in price in July

82º
Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases spanning back to September 2020.

So far this summer, grocery prices have remained relatively steady, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In July, prices inflated by 0.3% compared to June, and were up 3.6% from July 2022. Urban prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Overall inflation is cooling as well after a series of interest rate hikes by the Fed to temper the record inflation plaguing Americans over the past two years.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store.

Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in July, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Orange and pink grapefruit.
Kvitka Fabian // Shutterstock

#11. Grapefruit (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -0.1%
- Annual change in cost: Not available
- July 2023 cost: $1.59

A plastic clear container of chocolate chip cookies.
pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#10. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
- Annual change in cost: +9.4%
- July 2023 cost: $5.09

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket.
Canva

#9. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
- Annual change in cost: +3.7%
- July 2023 cost: $1.73

A grocery shelf filled with gallons of whole milk.
The Toidi // Shutterstock

#8. Whole milk (per gal.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
- Annual change in cost: -4.5%
- July 2023 cost: $3.97

Bright red tomatoes with green tops.
Canva

#7. Tomatoes (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +2.9%
- July 2023 cost: $1.90

Romaine lettuce leaves.
Canva

#6. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -2.2%
- Annual change in cost: -8.8%
- July 2023 cost: $2.67

A display of lemons at a grocery store.
Canva

#5. Lemons (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -2.9%
- Annual change in cost: +1.1%
- July 2023 cost: $2.16

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale.
Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#4. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -3.1%
- Annual change in cost: +9.6%
- July 2023 cost: $2.42

Dried macaroni noodles.
Canva

#3. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -3.1%
- Annual change in cost: +5.3%
- July 2023 cost: $1.42

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#2. Whole chicken (per lb.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -3.2%
- Annual change in cost: +0.6%
- July 2023 cost: $1.89

Closeup of white eggs in a carton.
Canva

#1. Eggs (per doz.)

- One-month decrease in cost: -5.6%
- Annual change in cost: -28.7%
- July 2023 cost: $2.09

