🎓Highest paying jobs in Ocala for high school graduates

OCALA, Fla. – A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.
The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.
There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeship or learn-on-the-job programs.
Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below:
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Ocala for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay high school graduates the most.
This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#50. Payroll and timekeeping clerks
- Median annual wage: $42,110
- Median hourly wage: $20.25
- Total employment: 80 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Canva
#49. Machinists
- Median annual wage: $42,170
- Median hourly wage: $20.28
- Total employment: 100 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
New Africa // Shutterstock
#48. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers
- Median annual wage: $43,150
- Median hourly wage: $20.74
- Total employment: 160 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Canva
#47. Automotive body and related repairers
- Median annual wage: $43,190
- Median hourly wage: $20.77
- Total employment: 150 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock
#46. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants
- Median annual wage: $43,230
- Median hourly wage: $20.79
- Total employment: 80 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#45. Chefs and head cooks
- Median annual wage: $43,310
- Median hourly wage: $20.82
- Total employment: 110 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Avatar_023 // Shutterstock
#44. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
- Median annual wage: $43,330
- Median hourly wage: $20.83
- Total employment: 90 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock
#43. Loan interviewers and clerks
- Median annual wage: $43,610
- Median hourly wage: $20.97
- Total employment: 120 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#42. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
- Median annual wage: $43,900
- Median hourly wage: $21.11
- Total employment: 310 people (2.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
SritanaN // Shutterstock
#41. Industrial machinery mechanics
- Median annual wage: $44,200
- Median hourly wage: $21.25
- Total employment: 380 people (3.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
flywish // Shutterstock
#40. Structural metal fabricators and fitters
- Median annual wage: $44,990
- Median hourly wage: $21.63
- Total employment: 60 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#39. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
- Median annual wage: $45,020
- Median hourly wage: $21.64
- Total employment: 1,080 people (9.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Canva
#38. Automotive glass installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $45,040
- Median hourly wage: $21.66
- Total employment: Not available
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Canva
#37. Electricians
- Median annual wage: $45,270
- Median hourly wage: $21.77
- Total employment: 500 people (4.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock
#36. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
- Median annual wage: $45,330
- Median hourly wage: $21.79
- Total employment: 160 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#35. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage: $45,360
- Median hourly wage: $21.81
- Total employment: 220 people (1.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Canva
#34. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage: $45,800
- Median hourly wage: $22.02
- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#33. Advertising sales agents
- Median annual wage: $46,120
- Median hourly wage: $22.17
- Total employment: 60 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
fizkes // Shutterstock
#32. Public safety telecommunicators
- Median annual wage: $46,450
- Median hourly wage: $22.33
- Total employment: 70 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#31. First-line supervisors of entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services
- Median annual wage: $46,490
- Median hourly wage: $22.35
- Total employment: 60 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#30. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
- Median annual wage: $46,540
- Median hourly wage: $22.37
- Total employment: 60 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
welcomia // Shutterstock
#29. Recreational vehicle service technicians
- Median annual wage: $46,650
- Median hourly wage: $22.43
- Total employment: 100 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock
#28. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
- Median annual wage: $46,700
- Median hourly wage: $22.45
- Total employment: 120 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#27. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks
- Median annual wage: $46,730
- Median hourly wage: $22.47
- Total employment: Not available
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
GolF2532 // Shutterstock
#26. Security and fire alarm systems installers
- Median annual wage: $46,990
- Median hourly wage: $22.59
- Total employment: 40 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Canva
#25. Tax preparers
- Median annual wage: $47,150
- Median hourly wage: $22.67
- Total employment: 70 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Kot500 // Shutterstock
#24. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
- Median annual wage: $47,180
- Median hourly wage: $22.68
- Total employment: 270 people (2.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Canva
#23. Construction and building inspectors
- Median annual wage: $47,900
- Median hourly wage: $23.03
- Total employment: 80 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
ALPA PROD // Shutterstock
#22. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors
- Median annual wage: $48,420
- Median hourly wage: $23.28
- Total employment: 500 people (4.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Rido // Shutterstock
#21. Opticians, dispensing
- Median annual wage: $48,800
- Median hourly wage: $23.46
- Total employment: 80 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Canva
#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
- Median annual wage: $49,160
- Median hourly wage: $23.64
- Total employment: 780 people (6.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
welcomia // Shutterstock
#19. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
- Median annual wage: $51,050
- Median hourly wage: $24.54
- Total employment: 120 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Zhanna Kavaliova // Shutterstock
#17. Logging equipment operators (tie)
- Median annual wage: $51,140
- Median hourly wage: $24.59
- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Insurance sales agents (tie)
- Median annual wage: $51,140
- Median hourly wage: $24.59
- Total employment: 240 people (2.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#15. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers (tie)
- Median annual wage: $51,570
- Median hourly wage: $24.79
- Total employment: 450 people (4.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products (tie)
- Median annual wage: $51,570
- Median hourly wage: $24.79
- Total employment: 1,000 people (9.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Prath // Shutterstock
#14. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage: $51,940
- Median hourly wage: $24.97
- Total employment: 60 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#12. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers (tie)
- Median annual wage: $52,170
- Median hourly wage: $25.08
- Total employment: 1,010 people (9.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
rlat // Shutterstock
#12. Postal service clerks (tie)
- Median annual wage: $52,170
- Median hourly wage: $25.08
- Total employment: 70 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
Erin Deleon // Shutterstock
#11. Postal service mail carriers
- Median annual wage: $52,830
- Median hourly wage: $25.40
- Total employment: 400 people (3.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
Paolo Bona // Shutterstock
#10. Food service managers
- Median annual wage: $55,420
- Median hourly wage: $26.65
- Total employment: 200 people (1.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
pio3 // Shutterstock
#9. Police and sheriff's patrol officers
- Median annual wage: $57,710
- Median hourly wage: $27.75
- Total employment: 600 people (5.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Lodging managers
- Median annual wage: $58,120
- Median hourly wage: $27.94
- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
sculpies // Shutterstock
#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage: $58,980
- Median hourly wage: $28.36
- Total employment: 890 people (7.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $59,750
- Median hourly wage: $28.72
- Total employment: 110 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $60,330
- Median hourly wage: $29.01
- Total employment: 90 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#4. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage: $60,400
- Median hourly wage: $29.04
- Total employment: 470 people (4.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
- Median annual wage: $71,050
- Median hourly wage: $34.16
- Total employment: 210 people (1.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
goodluz // Shutterstock
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage: $80,240
- Median hourly wage: $38.58
- Total employment: 150 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
Canva
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage: $86,300
- Median hourly wage: $41.49
- Total employment: 80 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training