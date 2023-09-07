🎓Highest paying jobs in Ocala for high school graduates

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#50. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

- Median annual wage: $42,110

- Median hourly wage: $20.25

- Total employment: 80 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Canva

#49. Machinists

- Median annual wage: $42,170

- Median hourly wage: $20.28

- Total employment: 100 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

New Africa // Shutterstock

#48. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

- Median annual wage: $43,150

- Median hourly wage: $20.74

- Total employment: 160 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#47. Automotive body and related repairers

- Median annual wage: $43,190

- Median hourly wage: $20.77

- Total employment: 150 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#46. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $43,230

- Median hourly wage: $20.79

- Total employment: 80 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#45. Chefs and head cooks

- Median annual wage: $43,310

- Median hourly wage: $20.82

- Total employment: 110 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#44. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

- Median annual wage: $43,330

- Median hourly wage: $20.83

- Total employment: 90 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#43. Loan interviewers and clerks

- Median annual wage: $43,610

- Median hourly wage: $20.97

- Total employment: 120 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#42. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

- Median annual wage: $43,900

- Median hourly wage: $21.11

- Total employment: 310 people (2.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#41. Industrial machinery mechanics

- Median annual wage: $44,200

- Median hourly wage: $21.25

- Total employment: 380 people (3.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

flywish // Shutterstock

#40. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

- Median annual wage: $44,990

- Median hourly wage: $21.63

- Total employment: 60 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#39. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

- Median annual wage: $45,020

- Median hourly wage: $21.64

- Total employment: 1,080 people (9.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#38. Automotive glass installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $45,040

- Median hourly wage: $21.66

- Total employment: Not available

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Canva

#37. Electricians

- Median annual wage: $45,270

- Median hourly wage: $21.77

- Total employment: 500 people (4.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#36. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

- Median annual wage: $45,330

- Median hourly wage: $21.79

- Total employment: 160 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#35. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $45,360

- Median hourly wage: $21.81

- Total employment: 220 people (1.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#34. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

- Median annual wage: $45,800

- Median hourly wage: $22.02

- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#33. Advertising sales agents

- Median annual wage: $46,120

- Median hourly wage: $22.17

- Total employment: 60 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

fizkes // Shutterstock

#32. Public safety telecommunicators

- Median annual wage: $46,450

- Median hourly wage: $22.33

- Total employment: 70 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#31. First-line supervisors of entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

- Median annual wage: $46,490

- Median hourly wage: $22.35

- Total employment: 60 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#30. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

- Median annual wage: $46,540

- Median hourly wage: $22.37

- Total employment: 60 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

welcomia // Shutterstock

#29. Recreational vehicle service technicians

- Median annual wage: $46,650

- Median hourly wage: $22.43

- Total employment: 100 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

- Median annual wage: $46,700

- Median hourly wage: $22.45

- Total employment: 120 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

- Median annual wage: $46,730

- Median hourly wage: $22.47

- Total employment: Not available

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#26. Security and fire alarm systems installers

- Median annual wage: $46,990

- Median hourly wage: $22.59

- Total employment: 40 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Canva

#25. Tax preparers

- Median annual wage: $47,150

- Median hourly wage: $22.67

- Total employment: 70 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#24. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

- Median annual wage: $47,180

- Median hourly wage: $22.68

- Total employment: 270 people (2.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Canva

#23. Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage: $47,900

- Median hourly wage: $23.03

- Total employment: 80 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#22. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $48,420

- Median hourly wage: $23.28

- Total employment: 500 people (4.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Rido // Shutterstock

#21. Opticians, dispensing

- Median annual wage: $48,800

- Median hourly wage: $23.46

- Total employment: 80 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Canva

#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

- Median annual wage: $49,160

- Median hourly wage: $23.64

- Total employment: 780 people (6.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

welcomia // Shutterstock

#19. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

- Median annual wage: $51,050

- Median hourly wage: $24.54

- Total employment: 120 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Zhanna Kavaliova // Shutterstock

#17. Logging equipment operators (tie)

- Median annual wage: $51,140

- Median hourly wage: $24.59

- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Insurance sales agents (tie)

- Median annual wage: $51,140

- Median hourly wage: $24.59

- Total employment: 240 people (2.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $51,570

- Median hourly wage: $24.79

- Total employment: 450 people (4.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products (tie)

- Median annual wage: $51,570

- Median hourly wage: $24.79

- Total employment: 1,000 people (9.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Prath // Shutterstock

#14. Detectives and criminal investigators

- Median annual wage: $51,940

- Median hourly wage: $24.97

- Total employment: 60 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $52,170

- Median hourly wage: $25.08

- Total employment: 1,010 people (9.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

rlat // Shutterstock

#12. Postal service clerks (tie)

- Median annual wage: $52,170

- Median hourly wage: $25.08

- Total employment: 70 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#11. Postal service mail carriers

- Median annual wage: $52,830

- Median hourly wage: $25.40

- Total employment: 400 people (3.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#10. Food service managers

- Median annual wage: $55,420

- Median hourly wage: $26.65

- Total employment: 200 people (1.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

pio3 // Shutterstock

#9. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

- Median annual wage: $57,710

- Median hourly wage: $27.75

- Total employment: 600 people (5.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Lodging managers

- Median annual wage: $58,120

- Median hourly wage: $27.94

- Total employment: 50 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

sculpies // Shutterstock

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

- Median annual wage: $58,980

- Median hourly wage: $28.36

- Total employment: 890 people (7.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Median annual wage: $59,750

- Median hourly wage: $28.72

- Total employment: 110 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $60,330

- Median hourly wage: $29.01

- Total employment: 90 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

- Median annual wage: $60,400

- Median hourly wage: $29.04

- Total employment: 470 people (4.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

- Median annual wage: $71,050

- Median hourly wage: $34.16

- Total employment: 210 people (1.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

goodluz // Shutterstock

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual wage: $80,240

- Median hourly wage: $38.58

- Total employment: 150 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

- Median annual wage: $86,300

- Median hourly wage: $41.49

- Total employment: 80 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training