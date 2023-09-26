💵What’s the best city in Florida to start a business?

Swyft Filings

These are the best cities in each state to start a new business

Key findings

Entrepreneurship tends to fare better in cities overall: In 2022, about 1.5% of Americans, or 15 out of every 1,000 people, submitted a new business application. While this marks a notable engagement in entrepreneurial activities, business applications across the United States decreased by 6.2% from 2021-2022. However, cities fared somewhat better, where the average decline in business applications during the same period was 5.8%, and the number of business applications per capita surpassed the national average, coming in at 1.7%, or 17 out of every 1,000 people.

Population growth and new business applications are positively correlated: Perhaps unsurprisingly, an analysis of all cities in the U.S. with a population above 50,000 revealed a slight positive correlation between population growth from 2021-2022 and the growth in business applications filed during the same period, Pearson's r = 0.29. In other words, cities experiencing population growth also saw a rise in new business applications during the same period. However, it is important to note that this correlation does not necessarily illustrate a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and further research may be required to delineate the nuanced dynamics at play.

More business applications, less unemployment: Analysts at Swyft Filings uncovered a slight negative correlation between business applications per capita in 2022 and the unemployment rate in 2023, Pearson's R = -0.23. While causation cannot be established from a correlation alone, this statistic suggests that cities with an above-average density of business applications filed in 2022 tended to see below-average unemployment rates in the subsequent year.

The best city in each state to start a business

Alabama: Decatur

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Lake Havasu City

Arkansas: Conway

California: Visalia

Colorado: Grand Junction

Connecticut: Hartford

Delaware: Wilmington

Florida: Cape Coral

Georgia: Marietta

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Bloomington

Indiana: Fort Wayne

Iowa: Dubuque

Kansas: Topeka

Kentucky: Bowling Green

Louisiana: Lafayette

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Frederick

Massachusetts: Worcester

Michigan: Grand Rapids

Minnesota: Rochester

Mississippi: Jackson

Missouri: Columbia

Montana: Billings

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: North Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Vineland

New Mexico: Albuquerque

New York: Schenectady

North Carolina: Wilmington

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Toledo

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Bend

Pennsylvania: Erie

Rhode Island: Warwick

South Carolina: Charleston

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Murfreesboro

Texas: New Braunfels

Utah: Provo

Virginia: Newport News

Washington: Spokane Valley

Wisconsin: Oshkosh

Wyoming: Cheyenne

Methodology

To identify the best city in each state to start a business, the data and research team at Swyft Filings ranked cities with a population of 50,000 or more across six key dimensions: new business applications, the cost of doing business, workforce productivity, unemployment rates, crime rates, and population growth. Below is a percent breakdown of how the data from each category factored into the scoring system.

New business applications: 30%

New business applications, both per capita and their year-over-year change, provide a clear insight into the entrepreneurial climate of a city. A high volume suggests a thriving environment that fosters new business initiatives.

New business applications as a percentage of the population (2022).

Change in new business applications from 2021 to 2022.

Cost of doing business: 15%

The proportion of household expenditures to income is a direct indicator of the affordability of starting and maintaining a business. Cities with lower operating costs may be more attractive to new business owners. Not only do they present fewer financial barriers to entry, but long-term, businesses may find it easier to cover operating costs, reinvest in growth, and withstand financial downturns.

Household expenditures as a proportion of income, 2022.

Workforce productivity: 15%

Average weekly wages were used as a benchmark to gauge the productivity and effectiveness of the local workforce. A well-compensated workforce generally indicates a pool of talented professionals, which is crucial for the growth of any new business.

Average weekly wages, fourth quarter, 2022.

Unemployment rates: 10%

The current unemployment rate and year-over-year change in unemployment were used to evaluate the overall economic health of cities. Low unemployment rates suggest a robust economy and can also mean a competitive job market, which is vital for businesses looking for talent.

Crime rates: 15%

Safety is paramount for any new enterprise, and the local crime rate is a strong determinant of a city's overall business-friendliness. Cities with lower crime rates offer a more secure environment for businesses, employees, and customers.

Property and violent crime by metropolitan area, 2019.

Population growth: 15%

The annual growth rate of a city's population reflects its desirability and potential market size. An upward trend indicates a vibrant community and a potential increase in the customer base, making it an enticing location for new businesses.

Note: Vermont and West Virginia were excluded from the analysis due to insufficient data.



