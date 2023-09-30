🏘️ Cities with the most expensive homes in the Palm Bay metro area

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value.

But with home prices reaching record heights affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Palm Bay metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Stacker #19. Micco, FL - Typical home value: $236,577

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: +66.0% Stacker #18. Titusville, FL - Typical home value: $279,821

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +73.2% Stacker #17. Cocoa, FL - Typical home value: $302,409

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +71.6% Stacker #16. Palm Bay, FL - Typical home value: $314,545

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +69.8% Stacker #15. Cape Canaveral, FL - Typical home value: $359,851

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +62.2% Stacker #14. Mims, FL - Typical home value: $373,968

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +73.5% Stacker #13. Melbourne, FL - Typical home value: $375,504

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +63.5% Stacker #12. Rockledge, FL - Typical home value: $397,625

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +61.1% Stacker #11. West Melbourne, FL - Typical home value: $411,681

- 1-year price change: -1.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.5% Stacker #10. Melbourne Village, FL - Typical home value: $420,579

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +60.5% Stacker #9. Palm Shores, FL - Typical home value: $421,845

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +64.4% Stacker #8. Merritt Island, FL - Typical home value: $446,722

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +61.9% Stacker #7. Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Typical home value: $488,381

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +63.7% Stacker #6. Cocoa Beach, FL - Typical home value: $490,770

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +59.2% Stacker #5. Malabar, FL - Typical home value: $530,075

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +68.9% Stacker #4. Satellite Beach, FL - Typical home value: $535,882

- 1-year price change: -1.2%

- 5-year price change: +67.0% Stacker #3. Grant-Valkaria, FL - Typical home value: $586,443

- 1-year price change: -0.6%

- 5-year price change: +69.2% Stacker #2. Melbourne Beach, FL - Typical home value: $628,353

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +71.7% Stacker #1. Indialantic, FL - Typical home value: $690,712

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +68.0% This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 379 metros.

