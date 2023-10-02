🚀What will NASA learn from its first asteroid sample?

Hi friends, it’s your Space Coast correspondent James Sparvero following up on scientists working to uncover NASA’s first asteroid samples collected in space and brought to Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission launched from the Space Coast in September 2016. Then, after touching the asteroid Bennu in 2020, OSIRIS-REx came home landing a week ago in the Utah desert. NASA has said Bennu may hold clues to how life began on our planet.

Since the spacecraft landed, NASA says it took the sample of rocks and dust to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Now, the space agency updates us that the evaluation of the sample is going slowly, “but for the best reason.”

A news release reads the amount of particles inside the canister lid pictured above is even more than scientists expected 🚀.

“The very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it,” deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead Christopher Snead said. “It’s really spectacular to have all that material there.”

NASA says the first “quick-look analysis” will give an initial understanding of the collection including what scientists expect to find when the bulk of the sample is revealed.

NASA has said it will share more about the sample with the public as soon as next week!

