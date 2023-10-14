💰People making $200K or more are flocking to these states. Guess which state is No. 1

Key findings

Florida and Texas gain the most high earners, while California and New York lose the most. Florida added a whopping 27,500 high-earning filers even after accounting for outflows, while Texas added the second most at 9,000. Meanwhile, California and New York lost more than 45,000 and 31,000 high-earning filers, respectively – more than any other state. California's net outflow of high earners accelerated significantly (40%) from the previous year's outflow.

Florida added a whopping 27,500 high-earning filers even after accounting for outflows, while Texas added the second most at 9,000. Meanwhile, California and New York lost more than 45,000 and 31,000 high-earning filers, respectively – more than any other state. California's net outflow of high earners accelerated significantly (40%) from the previous year's outflow. These Northeastern states lost high earners year over year. New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania all saw a net outflow of households making $200k or more. Still, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut are the only three states with over 10% of tax filers earning more than $200,000 per year.

New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania all saw a net outflow of households making $200k or more. Still, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut are the only three states with over 10% of tax filers earning more than $200,000 per year. $200K tax base is growing fastest in Idaho, Florida, and Montana. As a percentage of the overall population in each state, high-earning households grew the most in this trio of states in 2021.

As a percentage of the overall population in each state, high-earning households grew the most in this trio of states in 2021. Seven of the top 20 states are in the Southeast. The high-earning population is growing in the Southeast, including in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas.

The high-earning population is growing in the Southeast, including in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas. High earners are leaving Washington D.C. at a fast pace. The nation's capital lost a net total of 2,009 high-earning households between 2020 and 2021. As a percentage of all filers, high earners left D.C. at a faster rate than any state.

SmartAsset

States gaining high-earning households

Just as in last year's study, no state saw a larger influx of high-earning households than Florida. The Sunshine State gained 40,134 households earning at least $200,000 per year and only lost 12,567. Florida is one of nine states that doesn't levy an income tax and added a net total of 27,567 high-earning taxpayers.

While Texas had the second-largest net inflow of high earners in 2021 – 9,008 – that gain was just a third of Florida's net migration. In total, Texas lost 13,743 households that earn at least $200,000 but gained 22,751.

North Carolina (5,446), Arizona (4,563), and South Carolina (4,510) round out the top five states with the largest net inflows of high-earning taxpayers, followed by Tennessee (3,917), Nevada (2,785) and Idaho (2,315).

It's impossible to overlook the role of state income tax in these trends. Four of the 10 states with the largest net influxes of high earners in 2021 do not levy a state income tax. Meanwhile, New Hampshire, which had the 11th largest net inflow of taxpayers earning $200,000 or more, does not tax earned income but taxes interest and dividends.

States losing high-earning households

California's outflow of high-earning households accelerated in 2021 when the state recorded a net loss of 27,341 taxpayers earning at least 200,000. That was a 42% increase from 2020 when the Golden State lost a net total of 19,229 high earners.

California's net loss was also nearly 8,000 more than New York, which posted the nation's second-largest net migration of high earners out of the state (19,795).

Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey had the third-, fourth- and fifth-largest net outflows of high-earning households in 2021, followed by Virginia, Maryland, and Minnesota.

While these states had the largest net outflows of high earners in 2021, they still maintain some of the nation's highest percentages of high-earning households. In fact, at least 7.2% of the tax base in each of these states earn $200,000 or more per year.

Data and methodology

To determine where high-earning households are moving, we considered data from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia. We defined high-earning households as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more. More specifically, we closely examined the following two metrics:

Inflow of tax filers making $200,000 and above. This is the number of filers with adjusted gross incomes of at least $200,000 who moved into a state. Data comes from the IRS and is for 2020-2021.

Outflow of tax filers making $200,000 and above. This is the number of filers with adjusted gross incomes of at least $200,000 who moved out of a state. Data comes from the IRS and is for 2020-2021.

To rank the states, we determined each state's net inflow of high-earning households. This is the inflow minus the outflow. We then ranked the states according to net inflow in descending order.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.