🤔Can you hack this Insider trivia 6uestion

In last week’s question, we asked, “SpaceX plans to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Saturday, October 21st, in what would mark a new record for launches performed on the Space Coast in a year’s time. How many launches would that be so far?” about half of you got the question right! Starlink Group 6-24 launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (SFS) at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, October 21st. The mission was the 58th to launch so far this year between Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral SFS. Last year, those same launch pads saw 57 rockets go skyward, which at the time smashed the previous record of 31 orbital launches.

