🚀See if you can ROCK[et] today’s Insider trivia 6uestion

In last week’s question, we asked, “In a study by Preply, examining slang from each state in the U.S. to determine which ones were best understood by Americans at large, Florida ranked #14 for the phrase ‘Jiffy Feet.’ What does it mean?” more than 65% of you got the question right! “Jiffy feet,” means a person with dirty feet due to not wearing shoes. According to The Jaxson, the term originated due to a convenience store chain in Florida called Huntley’s Jiffy Food Stores — often shortened to “Jiffy” — which would sometimes be frequented by customers walking barefoot.

The answer can be found in this Insider article.

