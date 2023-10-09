65º
Do you know what this Florida slang means? Most people don’t

40% know what ‘jiffy feet’ means

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Entertainment, Florida, Strange Florida
(WPLG)

Florida has plenty of strange stories, though it turns out that the state’s jargon is equally weird — at least, according to a study last month by Preply.

The study examined slang from each state in the U.S. to determine which ones were best understood by Americans at large.

Florida ranked No. 14 on the list for the phrase “jiffy feet,” which means a person with dirty feet due to not wearing shoes. However, only around 40% of people knew what the term actually meant.

In fact, around 43% of respondents thought it meant having talented dance moves, the study states.

Meanwhile, the top 10 states with the most misunderstood phrases can be found below:

RankStatePhraseWhat most respondents
thought it meant		What the phrase
actually means		% of incorrect
answers
1South Dakota“Taverns”Bar/ClubA Sloppy Joe sandwich88.18%
2Maine“Right Out Straight”Telling the truthBeing very busy85.15%
3Mississippi“Carry”To have a gun on your personTo drive someone75.67%
4New York“Grill”To ask a lot of questionsStaring rudely74.51%
5California“Gnarly”Slang for the word
“cool”		Used to described
large waves in the ocean		73.64%
6Kentucky“Dirty Bird”A derogatory insultSlang for KFC71.78%
7Hawaii“Grinds”Slang for someone who
works hard every day		Food or a meal out70.01%
8Montana“Borrow Pit”A donation boxA ditch alongside
the ride		69.15%
9Missouri“Put Out”Vulgar way of saying you
agree to something sensual		You are angry66.65%
10Colorado“Blucifer”A blue devilThe blue mustang sculpture outside
the Denver International Airport		64.02%

