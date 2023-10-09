Do you know what this Florida slang means? Most people don’t

Florida has plenty of strange stories, though it turns out that the state’s jargon is equally weird — at least, according to a study last month by Preply.

The study examined slang from each state in the U.S. to determine which ones were best understood by Americans at large.

Florida ranked No. 14 on the list for the phrase “jiffy feet,” which means a person with dirty feet due to not wearing shoes. However, only around 40% of people knew what the term actually meant.

In fact, around 43% of respondents thought it meant having talented dance moves, the study states.

Meanwhile, the top 10 states with the most misunderstood phrases can be found below:

Rank State Phrase What most respondents

thought it meant What the phrase

actually means % of incorrect

answers 1 South Dakota “Taverns” Bar/Club A Sloppy Joe sandwich 88.18% 2 Maine “Right Out Straight” Telling the truth Being very busy 85.15% 3 Mississippi “Carry” To have a gun on your person To drive someone 75.67% 4 New York “Grill” To ask a lot of questions Staring rudely 74.51% 5 California “Gnarly” Slang for the word

“cool” Used to described

large waves in the ocean 73.64% 6 Kentucky “Dirty Bird” A derogatory insult Slang for KFC 71.78% 7 Hawaii “Grinds” Slang for someone who

works hard every day Food or a meal out 70.01% 8 Montana “Borrow Pit” A donation box A ditch alongside

the ride 69.15% 9 Missouri “Put Out” Vulgar way of saying you

agree to something sensual You are angry 66.65% 10 Colorado “Blucifer” A blue devil The blue mustang sculpture outside

the Denver International Airport 64.02%

