Do you know what this Florida slang means? Most people don’t

Florida has plenty of strange stories, though it turns out that the state’s jargon is equally weird — at least, according to a study last month by Preply.
The study examined slang from each state in the U.S. to determine which ones were best understood by Americans at large.
Florida ranked No. 14 on the list for the phrase “jiffy feet,” which means a person with dirty feet due to not wearing shoes. However, only around 40% of people knew what the term actually meant.
In fact, around 43% of respondents thought it meant having talented dance moves, the study states.
Meanwhile, the top 10 states with the most misunderstood phrases can be found below:
|Rank
|State
|Phrase
|What most respondents
thought it meant
|What the phrase
actually means
|% of incorrect
answers
|1
|South Dakota
|“Taverns”
|Bar/Club
|A Sloppy Joe sandwich
|88.18%
|2
|Maine
|“Right Out Straight”
|Telling the truth
|Being very busy
|85.15%
|3
|Mississippi
|“Carry”
|To have a gun on your person
|To drive someone
|75.67%
|4
|New York
|“Grill”
|To ask a lot of questions
|Staring rudely
|74.51%
|5
|California
|“Gnarly”
|Slang for the word
“cool”
|Used to described
large waves in the ocean
|73.64%
|6
|Kentucky
|“Dirty Bird”
|A derogatory insult
|Slang for KFC
|71.78%
|7
|Hawaii
|“Grinds”
|Slang for someone who
works hard every day
|Food or a meal out
|70.01%
|8
|Montana
|“Borrow Pit”
|A donation box
|A ditch alongside
the ride
|69.15%
|9
|Missouri
|“Put Out”
|Vulgar way of saying you
agree to something sensual
|You are angry
|66.65%
|10
|Colorado
|“Blucifer”
|A blue devil
|The blue mustang sculpture outside
the Denver International Airport
|64.02%
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: