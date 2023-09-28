Florida could be among top destinations for teachers to move. Here’s why

A new study by Study.com ranks U.S. states where teachers might want to move — and Florida placed in the top 10.

According to the piece, 89% of teachers claimed to experience burnout, with more than a quarter saying they planned to leave the profession as a result.

Some of the main causes of burnout were attributed to heavy workloads, student behavior and lack of support by administration.

The study also mentions the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact — legislation designed to create more mobility between states for teachers — which requires at least 10 more states to sign on to take effect.

The compact would grant teachers equivalent licenses between member states, allowing teachers to move between schools more easily regardless of state boundaries.

A portion of teachers surveyed in the study said that if the legislation were to be passed in their state, they would move to a different state to teach. According to the study, Florida ranked as the No. 5 state teachers would want to move to.

The biggest factors behind whether teachers considered teaching in another state included salary, cost of living and job security.

The full ranking is as follows:

California Colorado Washington Oregon Florida New York North Carolina Hawaii Arizona Vermont

