🦶 Step up, try to answer today’s Insider trivia 6uestion

In last week’s question, we asked, “Which cartoon character served as NASA’s mascot since the late 1960s?” more than 70% of you got the question right! Fewer than 50% of you got the question right. The answer is Snoopy.

Many of the posters, stickers and ads from Nasa in the ‘60s and ‘70s include the cartoon character, Snoopy.

“Charles Schulz was a huge supporter of the space program and early on in the Apollo program, he authorized the use of Snoopy and all the Peanuts characters in the space program. Snoopy became the mascot of NASA,” said Chuck Jeffery, CEO of Titusville’s American Space Museum.

“NASA has shared a proud association with Charles M. Schulz and his American icon Snoopy since Apollo missions began in the 1960s. Schulz created comic strips depicting Snoopy on the Moon, capturing public excitement about America’s achievements in space.” NASA shared in during Apollo 10′s 50th anniversary.

